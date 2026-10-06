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Home > Offbeat News > What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral

What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral

A Bengaluru flatmates’ WhatsApp group has gone viral after a screenshot revealed just how specifically four women plan their breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

Baddie Nivaas Cooking
Baddie Nivaas Cooking

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 11:29 IST

A Bengaluru flatmates’ WhatsApp group has gone viral after a screenshot revealed just how specifically four women plan their breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Titled Baddie Nivaas Cooking, the group includes flatmates Kaashvi, Urvashi, Pari and Ishika, along with their cooks, Sarita and Sunita.

The screenshot, shared by Kaashvi Saxena on X, featured individual meal orders for each flatmate, right down to the number of eggs, vegetables, bread slices and even ingredients they did not want.

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What Was On The Bengaluru Flatmates’ Viral Menu?

For breakfast, Kaashvi asked for a two-egg-white omelette with mushrooms, onion and tomato, specifically without broccoli or bread. Urvashi wanted a two-egg omelette without onion and two slices of bread, while Ishika opted for a two-egg omelette with mushrooms, onion and tomato, plus two slices of bread. Pari skipped breakfast.

Lunch was equally elaborate. Kaashvi chose chicken with brown rice and vegetables, while Urvashi wanted chicken, white rice and vegetables. Ishika ordered two avocado and egg toasts, while Pari went for a three-egg omelette with onion, mushroom and tomato, along with cheese sandwiches.

Dinner brought another round of personalised orders. Kaashvi and Urvashi opted for sliced chicken with cucumber and salad dressing, without rice, while Pari chose bhindi, raita and two rotis.

Take A Look At The Viral X Post

Why Did The WhatsApp Group Go Viral?

Kaashvi’s post quickly drew attention because the level of meal planning appeared far more elaborate than the usual household WhatsApp messages about food.

Sharing the screenshot, she joked that having two cooks who could handle such a wide range of requests was what kept her “sane”. She also recommended Sarita and Sunita to people looking for cooks in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area, saying they had the capacity to take on more work.

The post prompted users to ask an obvious question: how do four flatmates manage to decide such a detailed menu every single day?

How Do The Flatmates Plan Their Meals Every Day?

According to Kaashvi, the process is much simpler than the screenshot makes it appear. She explained that the flatmates spend around five minutes discussing their meals over dinner before sending a single voice note to their cooks.

After living together for some time, she said, meal planning has become “muscle memory”. She added that the cooks have become so familiar with their preferences that they can often predict what the flatmates are likely to order even when no menu has been sent.

The viral screenshot has since turned an otherwise ordinary household routine into an internet talking point, with users debating everything from the detailed food preferences to the unusually efficient cooking arrangement.

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What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral
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What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral

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What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral

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What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral
What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral
What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral
What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral
What Is Baddie Nivaas Cooking? Bengaluru Flatmates Share Their Secret To Staying ‘Sane’; Detailed Menu By Their ‘Banger’ Cook Goes Viral

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