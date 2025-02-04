What Is Glacial Lake Outburst Flood? How Centre Plans To Tackle It

As the effects of global warming intensify, the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) has become a growing concern for regions near the Himalayan foothills. The Centre has responded to this threat with a proactive approach, launching the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP) to protect vulnerable states such as Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The government is committing ₹150 crore to reduce the risk posed by GLOFs, with the aim of preventing loss of life, protecting infrastructure, and enhancing early warning systems.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is a GLOF?

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurs when a glacial lake, which forms as glaciers melt and accumulate water, experiences a sudden and catastrophic release of water. This happens when the natural dam holding the lake’s water—often formed by ice or debris—fails, resulting in devastating flooding downstream. As the glaciers melt faster due to rising global temperatures, the likelihood of such events is increasing.

GLOFs and the Himalayan Region

The Hindu Kush Himalayan region is home to more than 25,000 glacial lakes, many of which are vulnerable to GLOFs. The damage caused by such floods can be catastrophic. The 2021 Uttarakhand floods, which claimed over 70 lives, were caused by a GLOF, and more than 130 people remain missing since the Chamoli disaster. In such regions, the threat of GLOFs poses not only a risk to life and property but also to critical infrastructure like hydropower dams and bridges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Response: The NGRMP

Recognizing the rising threat of GLOFs, the Indian government has launched the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP). Announced in 2023, the project is set to be implemented in the states most at risk, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

The government has approved a financial outlay of ₹150 crore for the project, with ₹135 crore being provided by the Centre through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF). The remaining funds will come from state governments. This allocation aims to strengthen local capacities to monitor and mitigate the risk of GLOFs, safeguard vulnerable communities, and prevent large-scale destruction.

Key Components of the NGRMP

Early Warning and Monitoring: One of the key goals of the NGRMP is to improve early warning systems for GLOFs. These systems will incorporate both indigenous knowledge and modern scientific techniques to predict potential threats and provide timely warnings to communities at risk. Strengthening Infrastructure: The project aims to protect critical infrastructure, including dams, bridges, and hydropower plants, which are at risk of damage from GLOFs. In total, 47 dams have been identified by the Central Electricity Authority as potentially vulnerable to GLOF risks. Capacity Building: The project seeks to enhance the capacity of local authorities and communities to manage GLOF risks through training, awareness programs, and the development of necessary infrastructure.

The Progress So Far

The Centre has already released the first installments of ₹1.83 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and ₹8.35 crore for Sikkim as part of the NGRMP. Arunachal Pradesh will receive a total of ₹40.5 crore, while Sikkim will be allocated ₹31.5 crore. Similarly, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are set to receive ₹36 crore and ₹31.5 crore, respectively.

In addition, GLOF studies have been completed for 31 out of 47 projects identified as being at risk from glacial lake outbursts, providing valuable data to support mitigation strategies.

A Step Towards Resilience

The NGRMP represents a major step toward mitigating the risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in India. By combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge scientific techniques, the initiative not only focuses on protecting lives and infrastructure but also aims to strengthen the country’s disaster resilience. With global warming increasing the frequency and intensity of such disasters, India’s proactive approach serves as a model for tackling climate-induced risks, ensuring that the nation remains prepared for the challenges of the future.

ALSO READ: Suspended Inspector Opens Tea Stall Outside SSP Office To Protest His Suspension