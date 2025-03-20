What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

Over the past few months, TikTok users have been obsessed with a new astrology-related trend known as the Moon Phase Compatibility Test. The trend involves comparing the moon phase you were born under with the moon phase of your crush, partner, best friend, or even family members to determine whether you are soulmates or twin flames.

The viral clips showcase people taking pictures of two moon phases side by side, watching them merge into a single full moon-thought to mean a perfect match. While some Instagrammers quote it as one of their best trends, others, including cited professional astrologers, say moon phase compatibility cannot measure most relationships.

What Makes This Trend Unique?

Most pop astrology simply deals with zodiac signs, personality traits, and other such things. But this trend goes beyond and digs into the moon’s physical appearance and the different lunar phases. Most astrologers today would find this exciting as it brings back the observational aspect of astrology when gazing at the actual night sky instead of just relying on charts or symbols.

But does this actually have astrological validity, or is this merely another fad on the internet? Let’s break it down.

What Is the Moon Phase Compatibility Test?

The Moon Phase Compatibility Test is a method where you compare the moon phase at your birth with the moon phase at someone else’s birth to check for a supposed “perfect match.” The test categorizes relationships into different levels of compatibility:

Soulmates: If two moon phases combine to form a Full Moon, the two people are considered soulmates. Twin Flames: If both individuals have the same moon phase, they are thought to be twin flames. Temporary Soulmates / Psychic Connections: Some versions of the trend claim that different phases indicate other types of relationships.

However, professional astrologers argue that while moon phases do influence personality and life energy, they are not an indicator of romantic compatibility.

Understanding Moon Phases and Their Meanings

Before deciding whether two people are compatible based on moon phases, it’s important to understand what each phase represents in astrology.

🔵 New Moon: Optimistic, youthful, trusting, and excited about life.

🌓 Waxing Crescent: Ambitious, adventurous, and curious about the world.

🌗 First Quarter: Problem-solvers, crisis managers, and growth-oriented individuals.

🌖 Waxing Gibbous: Hardworking, highly motivated, and perfectionists.

🌕 Full Moon: Outgoing, emotional, and often the center of attention.

🌔 Waning Gibbous: Socially skilled, good teachers, and natural leaders.

🌘 Last Quarter: Deep thinkers with strong awareness of themselves and society.

🌑 Waning Crescent: Introspective, wise, and focused on understanding life’s deeper meanings.

Each moon phase reflects different energy, shaping the way a person views and interacts with the world.

How to Calculate Your Moon Phase Compatibility

If you’re curious to see if you and your crush or partner are “moon-compatible,” you can find your birth moon phase using various astrology websites and apps.

Enter your birth date, time, and location into a moon phase calculator.

Do the same for the other person you want to compare with.

Check if your moon phases combine to form a Full Moon (soulmates) or are identical (twin flames).

Do Matching Moon Phases Mean You’re Twin Flames?

According to this trend, people born under the same moon phase are considered “twin flames.” However, astrologers are skeptical of this claim.

While sharing a moon phase might mean you and another person have similar emotional responses and energy, it does not necessarily indicate a deep karmic or romantic connection.

One astrologer shared a personal experience, saying:

“I don’t personally believe in twin flames. But I must say, I was born during a waning crescent moon phase, and the person who I was in a twin flame-esque relationship with was also born at the waning crescent moon. Probably a coincidence, but perhaps the TikTok mystics have some (unsupported) points.”

Does the Moon Phase Soulmate Test Actually Work?

The short answer? No—at least not in a scientific or astrological sense.

The Moon Phase Compatibility Test is fun and visually satisfying, but it does not provide a real measure of romantic compatibility.

Real compatibility involves:

Emotional connection

Shared values

Communication styles

Relationship goals

However, knowing your own moon phase and your partner’s can help you understand each other better. Here are some moon phase pairings that actually make sense:

First Quarter (problem solver) + Waning Crescent (wise thinker) → A great work team with balanced energy.

Full Moon (outgoing) + Waxing Crescent (adventurous) → A dynamic duo that thrives on excitement.

Waning Gibbous (social leader) + New Moon (youthful spirit) → A strong friendship where both learn from each other.

Ultimately, real compatibility is complex and takes more than just moon phases to determine.

A Fun Trend, But Not a Science

The Moon Phase Compatibility Test is a fun and creative way to explore astrology, but it should not be taken too seriously.

It encourages people to engage with astrology in a fresh, visual way.

It reminds us to look at the night sky, which is a core part of astrology.

But, it should not replace deeper relationship analysis based on communication, emotions, and values.

So, while it’s exciting to see if your crush’s moon phase matches yours, don’t let the results dictate your love life. Compatibility is about understanding, effort, and connection—not just the phase of the moon when you were born.