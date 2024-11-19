Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
What Is Project Baby Face? Anti Aging Experiment Blows Up Face Of Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson's anti-aging experiment caused a severe allergic reaction, leaving his face swollen and red. The mishap occurred during his "Project Baby Face" trial.

Bryan Johnson, a tech millionaire and prominent figure in the longevity movement, is known for his ambitious efforts to reverse the ageing process, enhance health span, and ultimately extend the human lifespan. Recently, however, one of his anti-ageing experiments went horribly wrong, resulting in a shocking physical reaction.

Unexpected Outcome Of ‘Project Baby Face’

On November 14, Johnson posted to his Instagram a close-up picture of himself, swollen and red, after having an experimental face-reshaping procedure to restore his youthful looks. The procedure, one of the many partaking in “Project Baby Face,” consisted of injecting fat from a donor directly into his face; he aimed to correct the gaunt look resulting from extreme weight loss owing to the rigid 1,950-calorie diet he had been trying to follow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryan Johnson (@bryanjohnson_)

Johnson explained in his post on Instagram, “I got really lean and lost a lot of fat—especially in my face. My biomarkers were improving, but I looked gaunt. People thought I was on the brink of death.”

Severe Allergic Reaction

Just half an hour after the injections, Johnson noticed that his face had blown up. “Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up,” he wrote. “And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see. It was a severe allergic reaction.”

Ironically, despite the ghastly result, Johnson still attended an appointment with a reporter from Bloomberg, joking that he might not be able to recognize him because his face was swollen. However, Johnson narrates that his face subsided in just a week and himself and his crew were preparing to retry the new non-surgical face-lift.

Commitment Of Johnson To Anti-Aging

This is merely one of those many incidents on Johnson’s way of refusing to accept the notion of ageing. His “Project Blueprint” includes some pretty unconventional methods, including blood transfusions from his teenage son, a controversial “young blood” procedure not yet cleared by the FDA, diet intake under strict composition including Blueprint-branded supplements, and even injections of gene therapy.

