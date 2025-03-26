Home
What Is Saratoga Water And Why Has A Fitness Influencer’s Morning Routine Gone Viral?

A brand of bottled water has suddenly taken center stage on the internet, thanks to a viral video by US-based fitness influencer Ashton Hall. Saratoga Water, a premium bottled water brand, has been trending across Google searches in both the US and India, generating curiosity about why it has captured so much attention.

How One Video Sparked a Viral Trend

The unexpected rise in Saratoga Water’s popularity can be traced back to a simple morning routine video posted by Hall. In the video, which has now garnered over 1 billion views across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, Hall showcases his unique and highly structured morning rituals—all featuring Saratoga Water in an almost obsessive manner.

His daily routine includes:

  • 4:00 AM – Starting the day by rinsing his mouth with Saratoga Water.
  • 4:10 AM – Standing on his balcony, holding the signature blue bottle while taking in the city view.
  • After Workout – Rehydrating exclusively with Saratoga Water.
  • 4:55 – 5:30 AM – Watching a church sermon while sipping the same water brand.
  • 5:46 AM – Completing his routine with an ice facial—submerging his face into a bowl filled with Saratoga Water and ice cubes.

Google Searches for Saratoga Water Surge by 1,300%

Hall’s repeated and almost ritualistic use of the brand in his video has led to an astonishing 1,300% increase in Google searches for Saratoga Water. Since the release of the video, interest in the brand has reached an all-time high, with millions of people trying to understand the sudden hype.

The unexpected viral moment has also had a major financial impact. The parent company of Saratoga Water, Primo Brands Corp., saw its stock price surge by 16% in premarket trading following the viral explosion of Hall’s video.

Saratoga Water Considers Collaboration with Ashton Hall

Hall’s unique wellness habits have captivated audiences far beyond his fan base. His video has sparked endless memes and parodies across social media, with many people imitating or mocking his commitment to a hyper-disciplined morning routine. His other unconventional habits—such as rubbing banana peels on his face—have also contributed to his growing online presence.

Recognizing the unexpected marketing opportunity, Saratoga’s Chief Marketing Officer has welcomed the surge in attention and hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with Hall. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the company appears to be exploring ways to leverage this viral moment into a strategic partnership.

The Power of Social Media in Shaping Consumer Trends

Hall’s viral video is yet another example of how social media can transform everyday habits into global phenomena. His extreme approach to wellness has not only sparked debates about health and self-discipline but has also proven how a simple bottle of water can turn into a social media sensation overnight. Whether this trend has long-term staying power remains to be seen, but for now, Saratoga Water is enjoying its moment in the spotlight.

