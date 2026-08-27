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Home > Offbeat News > What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?

What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab is the latest influencer linked to an alleged private video leak, raising fresh concerns over online privacy and the misuse of personal content.

Kanwal Aftab (Photo: Instagram)
Kanwal Aftab (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 18:22 IST

Pakistani TikTok influencer Kanwal Aftab has become the latest name caught up in an alleged private video leak controversy. Reports claiming that personal videos and images involving the influencer are circulating online have sparked discussion on social media.

The alleged footage is said to show her in a “compromising situation”. However, the claims and the videos have not been independently verified. Aftab has also not publicly commented on the alleged leak so far. The incident comes amid a string of similar controversies involving Pakistani social media personalities.

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Kanwal Aftab’s Family and Career

She came into popularity through the platform TikTok and was also a model at one time. Aftab is from Lahore and married to Zulqarnain Sikandar, who is also a TikTok celebrity. Her marriage took place in 2021, while she gave birth to her first child in 2023. She also has a large following on Instagram where she has over four million followers.

Kanwal Aftab Had Earlier Spoken About Childhood Trauma

Before the latest controversy, Aftab had spoken about difficult experiences from her childhood. In an earlier conversation with Tribune, she discussed her relationship with her father. “I usually don’t talk about my father because it makes me emotional,” she said.

She also recalled, “My father left us at my grandmother’s house and never returned.” According to her account, her father eventually stopped paying her school fees. She said this led to her being expelled from school.

A String of Pakistani Influencer Video Leaks

The alleged Kanwal Aftab video leak comes after similar incidents involving other Pakistani influencers. TikTok star Minahil Malik was among the first recent names linked to an alleged intimate video. She said the footage was “fake” and filed a complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Another TikTok personality, Imsha Rehman, also faced a similar controversy after an alleged private video surfaced online. She later deactivated her social media accounts following the backlash.

More recently, Pakistani TV personality Mathira Mohammad was also caught in a similar controversy. Mathira denied being involved in the videos and accused people of misusing her pictures.

“People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” she wrote on social media.

Why the Kanwal Aftab Leak Is Raising Concern

This issue has once again brought into focus the issues related to privacy, the spread of fake information and the unauthorised distribution of personal information. The viral videos involving Kanwal Aftab continue to make waves on social media platforms, although their authenticity is yet to be verified.

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What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?
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What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?
What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?
What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?
What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?

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