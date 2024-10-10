What Ratan Tata Showed Bhavish Aggarwal On Their Private Flight

Bhavish Aggarwal pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, reflecting on their mentorship and the lasting impact Tata had on his life and career.

In a moving tribute, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, whom he affectionately referred to as his “personal hero.” Aggarwal shared how Tata profoundly influenced both his personal and professional life, highlighting the lasting impact the iconic industrialist had on his journey.

Aggarwal’s relationship with Tata began back in 2008, during his graduation from IIT Bombay. Tata was the guest speaker at the convocation ceremony, and his words about serving the nation resonated powerfully with the young graduates. “His message about the importance of contributing to society and using one’s talents for the greater good stayed with me,” Aggarwal recalled, a sentiment that would guide him throughout his career.

Their paths crossed again in 2015 when Tata chose to invest in Ola, a pivotal moment that not only validated Aggarwal’s vision but also marked the start of a meaningful mentorship. “Mr. Tata was unlike any other business leader I have encountered. He took a personal interest in my journey, always willing to offer guidance and support,” Aggarwal noted, emphasizing the warmth and authenticity that characterized their relationship.

In 2016, Tata dedicated an entire day to meet Aggarwal’s team in Bengaluru. This was more than just a business meeting; it was a testament to Tata’s genuine curiosity and commitment to fostering talent. Aggarwal was struck by Tata’s humility and his ability to connect with people, regardless of their position. “He made everyone feel valued, and that was a rare quality,” he shared.

One of the most memorable experiences for Aggarwal was in 2017 when Tata called him to Mumbai with an invitation that filled him with excitement. “He simply said, ‘Bhavish, I want to take you somewhere and show you something exciting,’” Aggarwal recounted. They boarded Tata’s private plane and flew to Coimbatore, where Tata showcased his initiative to create electric vehicles from the Tata Nano. This visit not only highlighted Tata’s visionary thinking but also demonstrated his commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Tata’s compassion extended beyond business; his love for animals, particularly stray dogs, left a profound mark on Aggarwal. Tata often welcomed stray dogs into his office, embodying a philosophy of kindness that Aggarwal admired. Inspired by this, Aggarwal adopted a similar approach at Ola, where nearly 30 stray dogs now roam the offices and factories. This initiative not only reflects Tata’s legacy of compassion but also reinforces the idea that corporate culture can be nurturing and inclusive.

Reflecting on Tata’s influence, Aggarwal expressed, “I feel incredibly blessed to have known such an extraordinary man and to have been able to learn from him. His ideals of innovation, integrity, and service will always be my guiding principles.” The passing of Ratan Tata leaves a significant void, but Aggarwal’s gratitude for having had Tata as a mentor speaks volumes about the impact Tata had on those around him.

Ratan Tata, the revered chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital late Wednesday night at the age of 86. His leadership transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, earning him respect and admiration across industries. He was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, recognizing his immense contributions to the country.

In a heartfelt statement, Tata’s family expressed their grief while finding solace in the outpouring of love and respect from the public. “While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations,” they stated, underscoring the values that defined Tata’s life.

As the world reflects on Ratan Tata’s extraordinary legacy, his influence will undoubtedly continue to shape future leaders, including Bhavish Aggarwal. Aggarwal’s commitment to carrying forward Tata’s values of innovation, compassion, and service embodies the spirit of a man whose impact will be felt for years to come.

