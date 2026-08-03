What To Eat During Sawan Monday Fast: 6 Foods That Keep You Full And Energised

Today marks the first Sawan Somwar of 2026, and temples across North India are already seeing the usual Monday rush of devotees carrying lotas of Gangajal. Many people prefer keeping fast on all the Mondays of the Sawan month to worship lord Shiva. But fasting through a Sawan Monday isn’t about starving yourself till sunset but rather it’s about eating right, not eating less. Here’s what actually works if you’re keeping the vrat and don’t want to end up light-headed by 4 pm.

Sabudana

The old faithful of every vrat kitchen. Soaked overnight and turned into khichdi or crisp tikkis, sabudana is loaded with carbohydrates that release energy slowly. Toss in roasted peanuts and a squeeze of lemon, and it’s genuinely filling, not just fasting food you tolerate.

Makhana

Fox nuts have quietly become the fasting snack of choice, and for good reason. Roasted in a little ghee with rock salt, they’re light on the stomach but still give you that satisfying crunch through the day. A handful between meals keeps hunger pangs away without weighing you down.

Kuttu Ka Atta

Buckwheat flour is the base for pooris and parathas that most fasting households swear by. It’s got more protein than regular wheat flour, which matters when you’re skipping cereals for the day. Pair it with a potato sabzi cooked in sendha namak and it’s practically a full meal.

Fruits, Especially Bananas

Not glamorous, but essential. Bananas in particular are a good source of natural sugar and potassium, so they help avoid the mid-afternoon energy crash. Papaya, pomegranate and melon are gentler on digestion too, especially if you’re prone to acidity on an empty stomach.

Curd

A bowl of plain dahi does double duty as it cools the body in the monsoon heat and settles the stomach after a morning of just water and fruit. Mix in some roasted cumin powder and it works as both a snack and a side.

Dry Fruits And Seeds

Almonds, cashews and pumpkin seeds are the easiest way to keep energy steady without cooking anything. They’re calorie-dense in the right way which is enough to stop you from reaching for something heavier out of desperation later in the day.

None of this needs elaborate cooking. The idea through Sawan is simplicity sattvik, easy on digestion, and enough to get you through the day without running on empty.

Also Read: What Chanakya Niti Says About Saving, Spending, and Investing Wisely