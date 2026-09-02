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Home > Offbeat News > What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

After the controversy, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal that her account had been compromised. After regaining access to her profile, Karmita reportedly shared a message thanking those who helped her recover the account.

After the controversy, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal that her account had been compromised.
After the controversy, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal that her account had been compromised.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 17:31 IST

NewsXPunjabi influencer Karmita Kaur’s kissing clip triggered a controversy back in April 2024. 
She was at the centre of a row at that time after a ‘kissing’ video allegedly featuring her surfaced on social media. Before this controversy, her name was also linked to another purported private video, which she had dismissed as fake.
 
Karmita name cropped up in ‘video controversy’ when a wave of private-video controversies erupted involving Punjabi social media personalities. This included the widely reported case involving the Kulhad Pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur. At that time, Karmita had publicly clarified that the video attributed to her was purely false.
 
The ‘kissing video’ controversy began when a clip appeared on Karmita’s verified Instagram handle. The clip showed a woman, who bore a striking resemblance to Karmita, kissing a young man. The post was later removed from the Insta account, but clips of the video quickly began circulating across various social media platforms and messaging services, reported FilmiBeat online.
 
The video reportedly spread beyond mainstream social media, with clips also appearing on other platforms like Telegram, YouTube and X, as well as on adult websites.
 
After the controversy, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal that her account had been compromised. After regaining access to her profile, Karmita reportedly shared a message thanking those who helped her recover the account.
 
“I’m back. Few hours ago my id got hack, thankyou to few individuals who helped me throughout,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.
 
However, Karmita did not directly address the viral ‘kissing’ video in her post. The influencer neither confirmed nor denied that the woman seen in the footage was her and left the authenticity of the video unclear.
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What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

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What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

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What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

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What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check
What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check
What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check
What Was Controversy Behind Punjabi Influencer Karmita Kaur’s leaked ‘Kissing’ Video: Here’s a Fact Check

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