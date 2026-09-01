What Was The 2013 Delhi Metro MMS Leak; What Happened To The CCTV Footage?

The 2013 Delhi Metro MMS leak had become a major privacy and security controversy after intimate CCTV footage recorded inside Delhi Metro premises had reportedly appeared online. The incident raised serious questions about the security of surveillance systems and the people who had access to sensitive recordings. Authorities had subsequently launched an investigation to determine how the footage had been copied and circulated.

The 2013 controversy had served as an important warning about digital privacy. CCTV cameras had been installed to improve security, but the alleged unauthorized copying and circulation of footage had shown how surveillance material could be misused. The incident had therefore become a notable case involving CCTV security, unauthorized access and privacy, rather than simply an online video controversy.

How Had the Leak Come to Light?

The controversy had emerged after CCTV footage from the Delhi Metro had reportedly surfaced on the internet. The footage had allegedly shown passengers in private situations, turning the incident into a serious privacy concern. Later, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had acknowledged that CCTV footage had been uploaded online, while Delhi Police had registered a case and begun investigating how the material had reached the internet.

How Had the CCTV Footage Been Copied?

Investigators had focused on the CCTV monitoring system and individuals who had access to it. According to reports at the time, police had suspected that the footage might have been recorded from a CCTV monitoring-room screen using a mobile phone before being uploaded online. Investigators had also examined possible IP addresses and questioned people connected with the surveillance system. The investigation had looked at how CCTV recordings were accessed and whether existing security procedures had been bypassed.

Police and DMRC Had Investigated

Following the controversy, Delhi Police’s cybercrime investigators had sought information about the online distribution of the footage. DMRC had also ordered an internal inquiry and reviewed procedures surrounding access to CCTV monitoring rooms. The incident had highlighted the risks associated with surveillance footage when access controls were not sufficiently protected.

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