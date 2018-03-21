In an interesting love story, a WhatsApp message to the wrong number helped a 44-year-old resident Michael Evangelou from United Kingdom's London found his love. The girl who received Evangelou message happened to be Lina Dahlbeck, 37-year-old women from South London. The confusion between both of them led to a start of the conversation. The couple married last year, in December. The couple said their story can work as inspiration for others that they can find love at any age, any platform, so others should not give up to love.

Sometimes we dial wrong numbers and send texts to strangers, but an apology ends everything. In an interesting love story, a WhatsApp message to the wrong number helped a 44-year-old resident Michael Evangelou from United Kingdom’s London found his love. The text conversation with a stranger girl ultimately led to their marriage. The girl who received Evangelou message happened to be Lina Dahlbeck, 37-year-old women from south London. The first message which Evangelou sent read ‘Girls Trip’, to a number which he thought was his own as a reminder to see the movie at the cinema. The woman replied saying, “Hi! Girls trip? Who’s this, please? I’m guessing this was intended for another Lina”.

The confusion between both of them led to a start of the conversation. The conversation between both of them never ended before they planned to meet for a drink. Dahlbeck said, “We started back and forth. I think if I wasn’t single I wouldn’t have replied to an unknown number and have started a conversation with a stranger. But, as the conversation proceed further we came to the conclusion that it was the fate which has brought both of us together. The conversation which lasted for around 4 hours, it was super quick that both of them planned a date on the same night. The couple married last year, in December and they are flying off to United Arab Emirates’ Dubai where Dahlbeck is planning to launch a makeup school.

Dahlbeck added that parents of both of them are delighted at the prospect of our marriage. The couple said their story work as inspiration for others that they can find love at any age, any platform, so others should not give up to love. I had given up on love before I received a text from Michael, which made my life. WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware and cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service. The application allows the sending of text messages and voice calls, as well as video calls, images and other media, documents, and user location.

