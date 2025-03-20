He booked an IndiGo flight from Singapore to Saudi Arabia, which included a six-hour layover in Mumbai. Since his transit did not require him to exit the airport, there were no visa restrictions.

A Pakistani entrepreneur, Waqas Hassan, recently took an IndiGo flight with a layover in Mumbai, surprising many on social media.

While Pakistani passport holders can legally travel to India after obtaining a visa, the visa process is strict due to historical tensions between the two nations. As a result, leisure travel between India and Pakistan remains rare.

How Waqas Hassan Flew to India Without a Visa

Despite not having an Indian visa, Waqas Hassan’s journey was completely legal. He booked an IndiGo flight from Singapore to Saudi Arabia, which included a six-hour layover in Mumbai. Since his transit did not require him to exit the airport, there were no visa restrictions.

In an Instagram video, Hassan clarified that Pakistani citizens can transit through Indian airports as long as they do not leave the terminal. However, self check-in flights are not permitted for Pakistani passport holders, meaning that separate flight bookings with layovers in India are not allowed.

Experiencing Mumbai Airport During Layover

During his short stopover, Hassan enjoyed his time at Mumbai Airport. He spent time at a VIP lounge, purchased souvenirs, and even tried the city’s famous street food, vada pav. He described the experience as “pretty fun” and seemed to enjoy his brief stay.

Hassan explained that Indian airlines offer great deals on flights from East to West, such as his route from Singapore to Saudi Arabia. This cost-effectiveness was a major reason why he chose to fly with IndiGo.

He admitted that he was initially unsure whether this was allowed, saying:

“I have been traveling for 15 years, but no one told me that Pakistanis can transit through India. So when I booked the ticket, there was a slight risk involved.”

Airport Officials Surprised by His Pakistani Passport

Upon arriving in Mumbai, Hassan noticed that airport officials were surprised to see a Pakistani passport. He shared, “When I handed over my passport, they looked at me in surprise. They said that not many Pakistanis do this, so it was a new experience for them too.”

His story has now gone viral, highlighting a lesser-known travel possibility for Pakistani citizens transiting through India.