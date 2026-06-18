LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news Vivo Y500 telegram bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Father’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on June 21, falling on the third Sunday of June. It honours fathers and father figures for their love and sacrifices. The day originated in the US in 1910 and is now observed globally with gifts, family time and gratitude.

Father’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on June 21. (Photo: Canva)
Father’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on June 21. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 21:37 IST

Father’s Day 2026 will be on Saturday, June 21, 2026 in most countries such as India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the Philippines. This is because the holiday took place on the third Sunday of June every year, which is why the date changes over each year.

Father’s Day is not fixed to a date. It is based on a calendar rule of the third Sunday of June. In 2026, the holiday lands on the only possible date in that third-Sunday range (June 15 to June 21). That aligns with the Summer Solstice, long day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere at the time.

What Is Father’s Day and Why Is It Celebrated?

Father’s Day is a special holiday that celebrates fathers and father figures. It is a day to honour the love, sacrifices, guidance, and emotional support that fathers give to families and children’s lives. It’s all about gratitude, appreciation and togetherness.

You Might Be Interested In

The origins of Father’s Day trace back to the United States in the early 20th century. The idea was promoted by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone after his wife’s death. Inspired by Mother’s Day, she campaigned for a similar celebration for fathers, leading to the first observance in 1910 in Washington State.

Over the years, Father’s Day gained popularity across the United States and other countries. It was officially recognised in the US in 1972 by President Richard Nixon, marking its importance as a national observance.

Why Is Father’s Day Celebrated on Different Dates Globally?

Although many countries follow the third Sunday of June, some nations observe Father’s Day on different dates based on cultural or religious traditions. For example, some Catholic countries celebrate it on March 19 (St Joseph’s Day), while others follow local national customs.

How Is Father’s Day Celebrated?

Father’s Day is celebrated in various ways, including gifting, greeting cards, family meals, outings, and social media messages. Many people use the day to spend quality time with their fathers and express gratitude for their presence and support.

Father’s Day 2026 continues this global tradition of appreciation, bringing families together to honour fatherhood.

ALSO READ: TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance
Tags: father's dayFathers Day 2026Fathers Day DateFathers Day history

RELATED News

Chanakya Niti for June 16, 2026: The Secret of Planning in Silence

What Is The History And Significance Of The First Month Of Islamic Calendar?

Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?

What Was the Old Name of Lucknow?

Lord Buddha Lessons That Feel Like Free Therapy for a Stress

LATEST NEWS

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

US-Iran Deal Signed Remotely? Shehbaz Sharif Postpones Switzerland Trip

Apple Gives In: Alternative App Stores And Payments Coming To iPhones In Brazil

Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill Three Hours After US-Iran Agreement

TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

After Hormuz, Another Shipping Nightmare? El Nino Puts Panama Canal Under Threat

Vijay’s TVK Plans Kerala Entry, But Mullaperiyar Row Could Complicate It

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin On June 25; Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art

This Aamir Khan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To 'Compromise'

Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance
When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance
When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance
When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

QUICK LINKS