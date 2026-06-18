When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Father’s Day 2026 will be on Saturday, June 21, 2026 in most countries such as India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the Philippines. This is because the holiday took place on the third Sunday of June every year, which is why the date changes over each year.

Father’s Day is not fixed to a date. It is based on a calendar rule of the third Sunday of June. In 2026, the holiday lands on the only possible date in that third-Sunday range (June 15 to June 21). That aligns with the Summer Solstice, long day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere at the time.

What Is Father’s Day and Why Is It Celebrated?

Father’s Day is a special holiday that celebrates fathers and father figures. It is a day to honour the love, sacrifices, guidance, and emotional support that fathers give to families and children’s lives. It’s all about gratitude, appreciation and togetherness.

The origins of Father’s Day trace back to the United States in the early 20th century. The idea was promoted by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone after his wife’s death. Inspired by Mother’s Day, she campaigned for a similar celebration for fathers, leading to the first observance in 1910 in Washington State.

Over the years, Father’s Day gained popularity across the United States and other countries. It was officially recognised in the US in 1972 by President Richard Nixon, marking its importance as a national observance.

Why Is Father’s Day Celebrated on Different Dates Globally?

Although many countries follow the third Sunday of June, some nations observe Father’s Day on different dates based on cultural or religious traditions. For example, some Catholic countries celebrate it on March 19 (St Joseph’s Day), while others follow local national customs.

How Is Father’s Day Celebrated?

Father’s Day is celebrated in various ways, including gifting, greeting cards, family meals, outings, and social media messages. Many people use the day to spend quality time with their fathers and express gratitude for their presence and support.

Father’s Day 2026 continues this global tradition of appreciation, bringing families together to honour fatherhood.

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