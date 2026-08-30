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Home > Offbeat News > When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide

When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide

Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026, with the traditional midnight Nishita Kaal puja occurring in the early hours of September 5.

Check the date, significance, and auspicious timings for Krishna Janmashtami 2026. (Source:ANI)
Check the date, significance, and auspicious timings for Krishna Janmashtami 2026. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 10:35 IST

Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most important Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is traditionally believed to have been born at midnight. While the celebration falls on September 4, the midnight puja will take place in the early hours of September 5, according to the local clock.

Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5?

The confusion over the date arises because the Ashtami Tithi continues past midnight. According to the Panchang, Ashtami Tithi begins at 2:25 am on September 4 and ends at 12:13 am on September 5. Rohini Nakshatra begins at 12:29 am on September 4 and continues until 11:04 pm the same day. Therefore, Janmashtami is observed on September 4, while the Nishita Kaal puja marking Krishna’s birth falls around midnight between September 4 and 5.

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Janmashtami 2026 Puja Timing

The exact Nishita Puja Muhurat varies by location. In New Delhi, the Nishita puja is scheduled from approximately 11:57 pm on September 4 to 12:43 am on September 5. In Mumbai, it is from 12:14 am to 1:01 am, while Ahmedabad will observe the midnight puja from 12:16 am to 1:02 am. Devotees traditionally observe a day-long fast and perform special prayers, bhajans and Krishna puja at midnight.

Janmashtami in Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan, closely associated with Krishna’s life and childhood, will witness elaborate celebrations on September 4. Mathura is preparing special events for the festival, including a planned 500-drone show.

When Is Dahi Handi?

Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2026, with devotees recreating the traditional celebration associated with Krishna’s childhood.

Key Dates for Janmashtami 2026

Janmashtami: Friday, September 4
Ashtami Tithi: September 4 to September 5
Rohini Nakshatra: September 4
Nishita Puja: Around midnight, September 4-5
Dahi Handi: Saturday, September 5

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

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When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide
Tags: Ashtami Tithi Rohini NakshatraDahi Handi 2026 Datehome-hero-pos-6Janmashtami Puja TimingsKrishna Janmashtami 2026 DateLord Krishna Birth FestivalMathura 500 Drone Show JanmashtamiNishita Kaal Midnight Muhurat

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When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide

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When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide
When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide
When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide
When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or 5? Exact Date, Tithi, Puja Timings And Complete Festival Guide

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