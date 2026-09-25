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Home > Offbeat News > When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH

When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH

Radhika Apte has once again opened up about the distressing aftermath of an intimate clip leak, recalling how discovering that people around her had seen it left her frightened and unable to step out of her home for four days.

(Pc: Netflix)
(Pc: Netflix)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 17:53 IST

Radhika Apte has revisited one of the most unsettling experiences of her career, recalling what happened after an intimate clip featuring her was leaked online. The actor, who is currently part of Lust Stories 3, spoke about the incident while discussing the complicated reality of filming intimate scenes and what happens when footage moves beyond the control of the people involved. She said the situation became particularly frightening when she realised that the leak had reached people in her immediate surroundings.

Radhika Apte Couldn’t Step Out Of Her House For Four Days

Apte said the leak affected her sense of safety to such an extent that she stayed inside her home for four days. “We were talking about being able to do intimate scenes, but once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days,” she said.

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The actor explained that her biggest concern was how quickly an online incident could enter her personal space. “The problem is that it can come home very quickly. Your doorbell can ring, and somebody can be outside your house because they felt offended,” Apte said.

Watch The Viral Video

Her Watchman And A Driver Had Seen The Leaked Clip

What made the situation harder, Apte recalled, was learning that people around her had seen the material. She said her stylist told her that the stylist’s driver had repeatedly watched the clip and even asked whether she was going to Apte’s house. She also discovered that her own watchman had seen it.

“My watchman had seen it as well,” Apte said, adding that such incidents made the situation “quite difficult to deal with.”  This was not the first time Apte had spoken publicly about the leak. In a 2021 interview with Grazia, she had recalled that she could not leave home for four days because her driver, watchman and her stylist’s driver recognised her from the images. At the time, she also said the incident had affected her deeply.

What Did Radhika Apte Do After The Leak?

Apte said she was living alone at the time and became increasingly worried about her safety. She eventually called her driver and spot dada and directly asked whether they had seen the leaked clip. Her approach was unusually direct. She told them that if they were comfortable continuing to work with her, she needed them to protect her. If they were not, she was prepared to pay them and let them leave.

According to Apte, both reassured her that they would look after her.

The actor’s recollection also underlines the difference between consenting to an intimate scene as part of a film and having that material circulate beyond its intended context. For Apte, the most disturbing part was that something originating on a film set had suddenly entered her everyday life, including the space around her own home.

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When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH
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When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH

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When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH
When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH
When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH
When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH
When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH

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