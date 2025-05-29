Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  'Where Have Those Fingers Been?', Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With Hands Inside London Metro Goes Viral

‘Where Have Those Fingers Been?’, Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With Hands Inside London Metro Goes Viral

Although her identity remains unknown, many online users speculated she might be of Sri Lankan or Indian origin based on her appearance.

‘Where Have Those Fingers Been?’, Asks Internet After Video Of A Woman Eating Biryani With Hands Inside London Metro Goes Viral

Woman Eating Biryani With Her Hands Inside London


Sometimes, cravings are so strong that waiting to get home feels impossible. That’s exactly what happened with a woman who decided to enjoy her biryani right inside a London metro coach. Her appetite clearly got the better of her, and she didn’t hesitate to unwrap her food and start eating it in front of fellow passengers.

A fellow commuter recorded the moment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter), where the video quickly gained attention. In the clip, the woman can be seen multitasking—speaking on the phone while relishing her biryani using her bare hands, without any cutlery.

Two men were seated beside her as she calmly enjoyed her meal.

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some criticized her for eating on the metro, where food is reportedly banned, others focused on her choice to eat with her hands. The post was shared by RadioGenoa with the caption “RIP London,” implying that migrant culture was overtaking traditional norms in the city.

Although her identity remains unknown, many online users speculated she might be of Sri Lankan or Indian origin based on her appearance.

How did the Internet react?

