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Home > Offbeat News > Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

The United States is the world's leading dry fruit producer, driven largely by California's almond and walnut production. Explore how Iran, Turkey and India rank across key dry fruit categories.

Which Country Produces the Most Dry Fruits in the World? Image Credit: AI
Which Country Produces the Most Dry Fruits in the World? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 19:03 IST

Ask around, and most people will name India, Pakistan or perhaps Iran when guessing the world’s biggest dry fruit producer. The actual answer tends to catch people off guard. It’s the United States, powered largely by California’s grip on almond and walnut farming. During the 2022/23 marketing year, the US made up close to 15 per cent of the world’s dried fruit output, putting it well ahead of every other country on the list.

California’s Outsized Role

California alone leads global almond production, cementing the state, and by extension the US, as a central player in the international dry fruit trade. Walnuts add further weight to America’s standing, giving the country a firm grip on two of the most widely traded tree nuts globally. 

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Iran and Turkey Dominate Specific Categories

The US may lead in sheer volume, but other countries have carved out their own territory. Iran’s reputation rests firmly on pistachios, thanks to a climate that suits the crop perfectly and decades of exporting to markets across Asia and Europe. Turkey, on the other hand, holds the title of the world’s top dried apricot producer, with its Aegean region also driving much of the country’s fig and raisin harvest, on top of its already well-established lead in hazelnuts. During the 2023/24 season, Turkey turned out more than 87,000 metric tons of dried apricots, over three times what Iran managed in second place.

Where India Fits In

India occupies its own important spot on the global dry fruit map, standing out not just as a producer but as one of the world’s largest consumers, with cashews and raisins being particular strengths. Festivals, sweets and everyday meals across the country all lean heavily on dry fruits, which keeps domestic demand steady year-round. Production within India shifts by region too. Jammu and Kashmir, along with Himachal Pradesh, grow almonds, walnuts and apricots, Karnataka is recognised for its raisins; and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala together lead the country’s cashew output.

A Growing Global Market

The global dry fruits market is on a steady upward path too, expected to rise from 7.55 billion dollars in 2026 to 11.77 billion dollars by 2034. As health consciousness grows and demand picks up across fast-developing economies, the list of top producers could well look different a few years from now. For the moment, though, it’s America’s almond orchards keeping the country at the top.

Also Read: How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

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Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

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Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

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Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You
Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You
Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You
Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

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