There has been a so called 12 minutes MMS video of Angel Nuzhat that has been trending on social media with people searching for clippings that show purported personal content associated with the name. Nevertheless, fact checkers and cybersecurity experts have verified that no such video does exist and have no source or credible evidence that proves the existence of any leaked footage. Rather, malicious links circulating on the platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and X are meant to generate clicks and propagate malware. It is advisable that the users should not trust links which purport to present the video because they tend to take them to dubious websites or initiate downloads that can affect the devices.

Who Is Angel Nuzhat? 12-Minute Viral MMS Trends On Social Media Following 19-Minute Video And Alina Amir Leaked Obscene Clip

The experts indicate that the spread of this claim is one of the bigger tendencies in which cybercriminals take advantage of trending keywords to lure unsuspecting users to use unsafe links. These links are often redirecting to phishing websites, counterfeit video players, or files that have the capability of installing spyware or trojan infected programs in phones and computers. The trick is based on the sense of curiosity, in particular, the curiosity mentioned with references to a particular time duration, such as 12 minutes, which is enough to consider a non-existing video as an actual and realistic one. These links are potential sources of danger to personal information and banking data once they are clicked.

The phenomenon is preceded by other similar trends of such fake viral videos in the recent months where the real content was never verified. Cybersecurity experts and digital forensic analysts are still advising people to never click on sensational links and they have to always verify information before sharing it prior to use via reliable sources. The level of awareness among the population and the careful use of online resources is particularly important because scammers are becoming more reliant on deepfake technologies and forged materials to defraud and obtain personal data.

