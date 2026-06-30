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Home > Offbeat News > Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious

Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious

Beyond Lord Ram’s ideals lies the remarkable story of Urmila’s sacrifice, devotion, and unwavering faith. Discover who she was in her previous birth, how she married Lakshman, and why she smiled when he fell unconscious in battle.

Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 17:29 IST

The story of the great epic Ramayana is not only about the ideals of Lord Shri Ram but also an extraordinary saga of sacrifice, love, and devotion. In this great saga, there is a character that often goes unnoticed. That epic character is Lakshman and his wife, Urmila. The life of Lakshman’s wife, Urmila, is a great example of sacrifice, and it is not an easy tale to put into words. When Lakshman accompanied his brother Lord Ram into exile for 14 long years, Urmila bid farewell to his husband without a single question or complaint.
 
Urmila’s story is not just a simple tale do wife’s duty but a symbol of deep love and understanding that resided within her. It is believed that Urmila did not confine herself only to the palace walls, but she also immersed her mind in the same penance that Lakshman practised in the forest. However, now the question is: who was Urmila in her previous birth? Why did she smile when Lakshman fell unconscious during the war? Read this fascinating story here.
 

Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth?

In the Ramayana, Urmila is often remembered as a quiet and self-sacrificing figure, but several fascinating and lesser-known stories about her are also widely told. One of the interesting stories tells the story of her previous birth and her destiny. According to mythological beliefs, in a previous life, Urmila was a devoted ascetic who performed intense penance to please Sheshnag, the eternal form of Lord Vishnu. Urmila had only one wish: to have him as her husband.
 
 

What Virtue Led to Urmila’s Marriage with Lakshman?

Lord Vishnu was pleased by Urmila’s rigorous penance and unwavering devotion and granted her a boon that she would marry the incarnation of Sheshnag in her next birth.
 
As a result of this divine boon, Urmila was born in the Treta Yuga as the daughter of King Janak of Mithila, and she was married to Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, who is regarded as the incarnation of Sheshnag. Thus, their marriage was not merely a worldly union but the result of the merits and penance accumulated in her previous birth.
 

Why Did Urmila Smile When Lakshman Fell Unconscious During the War?

This is a very interesting story of Urmila’s life which is found in folklore. It is said that when Lakshman was struck by the Shakti weapon and fell unconscious, the entire city of Ayodhya and the battlefield were overwhelmed with grief. Despite such a tense moment, Urmila wore a mysterious smile. It is believed that the reason for her smile was her awareness of her husband’s divine form. She firmly believed that Lakshman, the incarnation of Sheshnag, could not meet his end in such a manner. Her smile was not an expression of mockery, but a divine symbol of her unwavering faith and devotion. She knew that as long as Lord Ram and Hanuman were present, no harm could come to Lakshman.
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Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious
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Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious

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Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious
Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious
Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious
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