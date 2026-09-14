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Home > Offbeat News > Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal

Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal

A Karachi school principal was arrested after police alleged that he sexually abused and blackmailed women staff using CCTV footage. Five victims have come forward so far.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:19 IST

A viral video had triggered a major controversy at a school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area in 2023. What initially appeared to be a leaked intimate video soon led police to a much bigger investigation. Karachi Police arrested the school’s principal, identified as Irfan, after allegations surfaced that he had sexually abused and blackmailed women working at the school. Police said the case involved more than 24 teachers and staff members.

Karachi School Principal: Police Found 25 Videos On His Phone

The investigation took a more serious turn after police searched the principal’s mobile phone. According to police, around 25 short video clips were recovered from the phone. Investigators also seized the school’s CCTV digital video recorder (DVR).

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar said the accused had allegedly used CCTV footage to blackmail women. The investigating officer told Geo TV, “The accused used to blackmail the women by filming videos.” Police alleged that some women had been coerced into sexual relationships through threats involving the recorded footage.

Karachi School Principal: Five Women Came Forward After The Video Went Viral

The viral video reportedly became the turning point in the case. By the time of the investigation, five women had approached police and made allegations against the principal.

SSP Malir said, “So far, five women have come forward as victims of the suspect who is currently under investigation. We are also gathering necessary information from the victims as well.” Police were also investigating whether other people had access to the alleged recordings.

Principal Faced Blackmail And Harassment Charges

The principal’s office was sealed after the allegations emerged. He was subsequently sent on seven-day physical remand. An FIR was registered on allegations including sexual harassment, threatening and blackmailing. Police also alleged that the women had been targeted on the pretext of providing jobs.

Education Department Ordered Probe

The controversy also reached the Sindh Education Department. Then-Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain ordered an inquiry by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh. Authorities said the investigation would continue while steps were taken to ensure that students could continue their education.

The 2023 case became a striking example of how a single viral video had allegedly exposed a much wider scandal involving claims of secret recordings, blackmail and abuse.

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Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal
Tags: Karachi MMS caseKarachi principal viral videoKarachi schoolPakistan Viral Video

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Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal
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Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal
Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal
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