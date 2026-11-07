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Home > Offbeat News > Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

Abhyanga Snan is a pre-dawn oil bath observed on Chhoti Diwali. Explore its connection with Narakasura, traditional beliefs about purification, and the religious significance behind this age-old ritual.

Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan
Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 11:29 IST

In most Hindu families, the beginning of the day during Diwali night starts in darkness. Lighting a lamp, applying oil on one’s body and taking a bath before sunrise is what happens. This particular practice is termed as Abhyanga Snan, and it is also the most common ritual that is done during Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. It is commonly done early in the morning just before sunrise, and it is believed to be the most important ritual of the day. There is an interesting story behind this practice.

Where the Day Sits in Diwali

Chhoti Diwali is the second day of the five day Diwali festival. It is a preparation day. People take an early morning oil bath, light small lamps in the evening and finish the last cleaning and cooking before Lakshmi Puja. The bath is how the household cleanses itself before the main night. 

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The Legend Behind the Ritual

The day takes its name from Narakasura. According to legend, Lord Krishna defeated this demon, who had terrorised the three worlds and imprisoned thousands of innocent beings. Some accounts credit Krishna and his consort Satyabhama with the victory, which freed sixteen thousand women and restored peace in the universe. The ritual bath is remembered as the cleansing that follows the end of a great evil. 

Belief Behind Hell

The most common tradition associates the bath with the name Narak itself. It is said that people bathing before sunrise on this day escape Narak or hell. This is what gives significance to the timing rather than the oil. Bathing after sunrise loses its meaning. Early mornings are spent by family members to follow this custom.

How It Is Done At Home

Abhyanga stands for an oil massage while snan implies bath. In the family, the elders perform oil massage on the younger members of the family followed by bath in Brahma Muhurta. Brahma Muhurta is the favorable time which comes just before sunrise.

Purification and Attractiveness

Bath is also related to cleansing and attractiveness in some sources. For example, in a festival guide, it has been pointed out that the pre sunrise oil bath can wash away the sins, offer attractiveness and health. This day is referred to as Roop Chaudas. The names Kali Chaudas and Bhut Chaturdashi are used in different parts for this particular day.

An Old Practice, A New Interest

The ritual has found a new audience. Abhyanga Snan is trending today as an ancient Ayurvedic detox ritual and a skincare practice. These benefits are popular claims, not proven medical facts, and anyone with skin conditions should be careful. 

The Date and Time This Year

The Chaturdashi tithi starts from Saturday, 7th November 2020 at around 10:47 AM to Sunday, 8th November 2020 at around 11:27 AM. As per a New Delhi panchang, the Abhyang Snan time is given from 5:41 AM to 6:38 AM on November 8 for New Delhi. There are other panchangs where Kali Chaudas falls on November 7, while the morning Abhyang Snan will be on November 8.

What Happens Next?

As the lamps are lit at dawn and the festival moves toward Lakshmi Puja, will younger families keep the early rising tradition alive? Will the wellness angle draw more people to a ritual that was once purely religious? For many homes, the answer begins before sunrise, with a bowl of warm oil.

Also Read: 23-Year-Old Telangana Student Goes Missing After Going For A Walk In Boston, Family Makes Desperate Appeal

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Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

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Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

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Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

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Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

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Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan
Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan
Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan
Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan
Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

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