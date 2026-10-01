Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

As the Pitru Paksha progresses, many Hindu households save some of the food in their rooftops, balconies, and courtyards and remain in quiet anticipation. The anticipated guest is neither a priest nor any visiting relative but a crow. That is, while on normal days the bird is chased away, it receives an honoured status during the period.

Why the Crow and Not Some Other Bird?

As per tradition, the crow is considered to be the messenger between the world of living beings and the world of the departed souls. In other words, the departed souls are said to pay visits to their descendants during this period of fortnight in the form of a crow so that they can receive the offerings made to them. That is why a part of the shraddha meal, which is known as kaag bali, is reserved for the bird.

The Link With Yama

In several traditional accounts, the crow is also associated with Yama, the lord of death. The bird’s sharp senses and its habit of arriving at the smell of food are often cited as reasons it is seen as a natural carrier of offerings. Some scholars add that the crow’s presence in every village and city, in every season, made it a practical and constant symbol for such a ritual.

A Story Behind the Belief

A well-known tale connects the crow with Lord Rama. Folk tradition says the crow was blessed so that food offered to it would be seen as reaching the departed. Versions of this story differ from region to region, and it is best read as a part of religious storytelling, not recorded history.

What If the Crow Eats the Offering?

Believers consider it a good sign when a crow accepts the food quickly. It is taken to mean that the ancestors are satisfied and the ritual has been received. Many families wait patiently for it to arrive and do not begin their own meal until it has eaten.

What If the Crow Does Not Come?

When the bird stays away, families often feel uneasy. Some traditions suggest that the ancestors may have an unfulfilled wish, or that the offering should be repeated with more sincerity. Priests commonly advise offering food again, praying for forgiveness for any lapse and feeding a cow, a dog or a Brahmin as an alternative. These are matters of belief and practice, and customs vary between families and regions.

The Garuda Purana Connection

The Garuda Purana, which deals with death, the journey of the soul and the duties of the living, is widely cited when explaining shraddha. It emphasises offering food, water and prayers for the departed with devotion. Popular interpretations drawn from it are often what families rely on when they perform kaag bali.

The Deeper Meaning

Beyond ritual, the practice carries a gentler lesson. It asks people to pause, remember those who came before them and share food with another living being. In that quiet wait on a rooftop, gratitude matters more than the bird itself.

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