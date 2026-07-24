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Home > Offbeat News > Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

Ever wondered why the bride sits to the groom's left in a Hindu wedding? Discover the symbolism, scriptural beliefs, cultural traditions and significance behind this age-old wedding custom.

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? Image Credit: AI
Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 18:15 IST

Anyone who has attended a Hindu wedding has likely noticed it without giving it much thought: at some point during the ceremony, the bride settles to the groom’s left. It looks like a small detail of seating arrangement, but like most things in a Hindu wedding, it carries layers of symbolism that most guests never pause to unpack.

The Idea of Vamangi

Central to this custom is the concept of the “Vamangi” literally, “she who occupies the left side.” Hindu scriptural tradition holds that when Brahma created humankind, man emerged from his right side and woman from his left, making the wife symbolically inseparable from her husband’s left half. This is why a wife is often described as her husband’s better or other half, not merely a companion but someone considered biologically and spiritually fused to him. The Ardhanarishvara form of Shiva and Parvati, in which the deity is depicted as half-male and half-female with the goddess occupying the left side of the figure, is frequently cited as the divine template for this arrangement.

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The Heart Connection

A gentler, more commonly cited explanation ties the custom to plain anatomy: the human heart sits slightly to the left of the chest. Seating the bride on that side is meant to symbolise her place closest to her husband’s heart through their married life which is a poetic way of expressing intimacy and emotional closeness rather than a strictly theological rule.

Not a Fixed Position Throughout the Ceremony

Interestingly, the bride doesn’t stay on the left for the entire wedding. In several regional traditions, she is actually seated to the groom’s right during the earlier rituals which is a position reserved, symbolically, for those who are not yet bound to him, including guests and acquaintances. It’s typically only after the Saptapadi, the seven sacred steps taken together around the sacred fire that formalise the marital vows, that she moves to his left, marking her transition into the role of wife. This shift in seating is itself a quiet ritual, marking the exact moment the couple’s union is considered complete.

Scriptural Nuance

It’s worth noting that classical Hindu texts aren’t entirely uniform on this point. Some scriptural references actually specify that a wife should sit to her husband’s right during most religious ceremonies and rites, reserving the left only for specific rituals such as certain purification rites. This suggests the “left side” convention followed in most modern wedding ceremonies is as much a matter of regional and cultural practice passed down through generations as it is a strict scriptural mandate.

Whether rooted in cosmic symbolism, anatomical poetry, or evolved local custom, the seating arrangement has survived because it does what most enduring rituals do is,  it turns an abstract idea, the joining of two people into one unit, into something visible and tangible for everyone watching. It’s a small physical cue with an outsized meaning, quietly reinforcing the deeper promise being made at the mandap.

Also Read: Ancient Indian Traditions Backed by Science? The Truth About Ear Piercing, Copper Water and Walking Barefoot

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Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

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Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained
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Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained
Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

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