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Home > Offbeat News > Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

Chaturmas begins with Lord Vishnu's symbolic Yog Nidra, a four-month period of spiritual reflection. Learn its significance, why auspicious events are avoided, and the recommended foods and practices during this sacred season.

Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra for Four Months? Image Credit: AI
Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra for Four Months? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:31 IST

Do you know that Lord Vishnu goes into Yog Nidra for four months every year in the monsoon? According to Hindu tradition, a quiet but significant shift marks that Lord Vishnu is believed to withdraw into Yog Nidra, a deep cosmic sleep, for four months. This period, called Chaturmas, begins on Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on Devutthana Ekadashi, when the deity is said to awaken again.

Why Does Vishnu Sleep?

The idea isn’t sleep in the ordinary sense. Yog Nidra is described as a meditative, yogic state in which consciousness remains fully awake even as the body rests, serving as a symbolic pause in cosmic activity. Mythology ties this period to Vishnu handing over the responsibility of running the universe to Lord Shiva for these months, only reclaiming it once he “wakes.” Since no major deity is actively presiding over new beginnings during this stretch, it’s considered inauspicious for weddings, housewarmings, and other new ventures, and most families wait until after Devutthana Ekadashi to begin anything significant.

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The Spiritual Significance

Beyond the mythology, Chaturmas lines up with the monsoon which is a season when travel was traditionally difficult and disease more common in older times. Sages and monks would halt their wandering and settle in one place for study, austerity, and inward reflection instead. The period is treated as a time for devotees to slow down too: more prayer, fasting, scripture reading, and charitable giving, with the outward world quieted so attention can turn inward.

What Should You Eat?

Diet during Chaturmas leans light and sattvic. Common staples include fresh seasonal fruits, moong dal, seasonal vegetables like bottle gourd and ridge gourd, and simple home-cooked grains such as rice, jowar, or rotis with minimal spice. Many observe partial fasts on Ekadashi days specifically, sticking to fruits, dairy, or a single simple meal.

What You Should Avoid?

Leafy greens are traditionally skipped, since monsoon conditions make them more prone to bacteria and insects. Onion and garlic are also typically avoided for their heating, “tamasic” qualities believed to stir restlessness rather than calm. Non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and heavily fried or oily dishes are set aside too, in keeping with the season’s emphasis on a lighter body and a quieter mind.

Also Read: Food Combos to Avoid: Should You Ever Mix Sweets with Alcohol?

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Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

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Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

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Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

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Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained
Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra For Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained
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