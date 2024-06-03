Why Does Zomato Advise Its Customers To Refrain From Ordering In The Afternoon?

As temperatures soar across India, the scorching heat is not just discomforting but also posing health risks to many. In response to these challenging conditions, Zomato, a prominent food delivery service, has made a heartfelt plea to its customers: “Please avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary.”

This request, shared on social media platform X on June 2, has garnered significant attention, amassing over seven lakh views, 11,000 likes, and a multitude of comments reflecting a range of perspectives.

One individual expressed concerns about the welfare of Zomato’s employees, suggesting that the company should consider halting services during peak afternoon hours to prioritize their well-being over profits. Another commenter echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of humanity over financial gains, even if it means temporary closure of services.

However, there were contrasting views as well. Some users pointed out the practical challenges faced by people who heavily rely on food delivery, especially those unable to cook or facing time constraints. They highlighted the need for mutual understanding and support, suggesting that customers should be encouraged to tip generously or offer refreshments to delivery personnel during hot weather.

pls avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary 🙏 — zomato (@zomato) June 2, 2024

One user shared a personal experience of opting for a simpler meal like Maggi instead of ordering online, indicating a willingness to adjust their preferences in consideration of the circumstances.

A particularly constructive suggestion came from a commenter who proposed implementing higher delivery charges or suspending services during peak hours, with the aim of prioritizing the well-being of Zomato’s delivery riders.

In essence, these diverse reactions reflect a complex interplay of concerns ranging from employee welfare and customer convenience to business viability and societal responsibility. Zomato’s plea resonates with a larger conversation about compassion, adaptability, and collective responsibility during challenging times.

As the heatwave continues to affect regions across India, Zomato’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and cooperation in navigating shared difficulties. It encourages individuals and businesses alike to consider the well-being of others and explore innovative solutions that promote both safety and sustainability.

