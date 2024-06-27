Why Georgia Emerges As A Top Alternative To Schengen For Indian Travelers

The country of Georgia which straddles between the two continents of Europe and Asia is a breakthrough for travellers who are enthusiastic to stretch their arms a bit and explore something that is not quite mainstream in Europe or Asia. The country hangs in balance between the two continents with borders touching them both.

Now getting a visa for Georgia is not as extensively difficult, and one does not have to go through the typical hassle of getting a shenigan visa. To top that off one can get a direct flight from Delhi to Tablisi the capital of Georgia which is merely 5 hours, you would not even know when the journey has ended.

The Bureaucratic Nitty-gritty

For Indian passport holders experiencing delays in obtaining Schengen visas this summer, Georgia emerges as a more accessible holiday destination. Successfully processing an e-visa application requires patience and strategic timing, offering a seamless visa process particularly advantageous for travellers holding Schengen or Japan visas. The good news for Indian Passport holders is that they can avail of Visa-free entry if they possess a Schengen or Japan visa.

The country offers a completely unique experience distinct from both continents. Its location in the Caucasus region places it at the eastern end of Europe, where it shares borders with Russia to the north, Azerbaijan to the southeast, Armenia to the south, and Turkey to the southwest. Georgia’s diverse geographical and cultural influences reflect its position as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

The process of applying for an e-visa, while seemingly straightforward, demands patience due to frequent payment gateway errors. Once past the initial hurdle, applicants must allow ample time for visa processing, given the high rejection rate of 72%. Responses typically arrive within five working days, and if rejected, a new application can be initiated within ten days.

For those flying from Delhi to Tbilisi three times weekly on low-cost airlines, booking is straightforward. Upon arrival at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Indian travellers might be wary due to reports of arbitrary deportations. However, holding a Schengen or Japan visa generally facilitates a smooth immigration process.

Now let’s get to the fun part!

Arrival



Once you step out of the airport, a refreshing breeze welcomes visitors to Tbilisi, and the temperature is way cooler than what you are used to in Delhi. Tbilisi has beautiful hilly landscapes, and towns that reflect history and the key landmarks that make the list are Freedom Square and Shota Rustaveli Avenue, a name you will come across a lot while travelling through Georgia.

Jvari Monastery

Locals are very hospitable and travellers can experience a warm and endearing welcome. Just a short drive away is Jvari Monastery which sits atop the 653-meter tall Jvari Mount, and visitors can feast their eyes with the view of rivers Mtkvari and Aragvi at the confluence. Mtskheta the ancient capital of Iberia can also be viewed from the site.

The Birthplace Of Wine

For all the wine lovers there is good news for you, the drink has a special cultural and historical significance. The Kakheti region is recognised as the cradle of winemaking with recorded evidence dating back at least 8000 years, and boasts of ancient vineyards in its vicinity.

An earthen pot utilized to store wine underground called the Qvevri, also originated here, and it has special qualities that maintain the original flavour of the wine, unlike when it was stored in animal leather. Now of course the process of obtaining wine the Georgian way is much more complex than other European counterparts, but it definitely makes up for the taste which cannot be obtained from other conventional processes.

Pre-communist Connection

The House of Joseph Stalin can be found just outside of Tbilisi in Gori which is a small municipality. It is Gori where the communist leader spent the first five years of his life, born to a poor shoemaker who was not the best family man and wasted away his money indulging in spirits.

Today, at Stalin’s birthplace, a sprawling museum complex houses artefacts like the railway coach he travelled to the Yalta Conference in 1945, a pivotal event that reshaped the modern world. Outside, lazy Caucasian Shepherds greet visitors with casual yawns on the steps of the museum.

Georgian Dumplings To Make Your Day

Did someone mention dumplings? A little town called Pasanauri which has a small population of 1,200 people is famed for being the birthplace of the unique Georgian dumplings known as Khinkali. The sumo-sized dumpling is filled with various fillings that consist of vegetables as well as minced meat.

It is unlike the dumplings we are used to and is more like a soupy dumpling that comes with a stew packed in it. You need to grab it with both hands and bite into it to experience the full pallet of flavours.

Additional noteworthy destinations in Georgia encompass Kutaisi, the skiing haven Mestia, the charming ‘City of Love’ Sighnaghi, the renowned wine-producing Kakheti region, and the historic town of Mtskheta. The Georgian Military Highway offers a picturesque route through Kazbegi National Park, highlighting the natural splendour of the Caucasus Mountains.

Visa Free For Indian Travellers

Indian travellers planning a visit to Georgia typically require an e-visa, unless they possess a valid US, UK, Schengen, or Japan visa for visa-free entry. Processing an e-visa application usually takes about five days, and considering the possibility of high rejection rates, it’s advisable to allow ample time for potential reapplications. Each e-visa application incurs a fee of 20 USD plus an additional service charge.

So it’s safe to say that Georgia has something for everyone, whether you like to eat and feast or enjoy the mesmerising nature Georgia has got you covered. Tbilisi is the primary node for tourists due to its accessibility and extensive attractions. The best time to visit the country is from May to June exactly the time when Delhi is burning hot and later between September to October, these are ideal months to avoid extreme heat and cold weather.

