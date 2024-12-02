Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Why India To Experience Fewer Coldwave Days This Winter

India is set to experience a milder winter in 2024-2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting fewer coldwave days and higher-than-normal minimum temperatures. This forecast follows a record-breaking November, which was the second warmest since 1901.

Warmer Winter Ahead for India

According to the IMD, the upcoming winter season (December 2024 to February 2025) will see above-normal minimum temperatures in most parts of India, except for southern Peninsular regions, which are expected to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

“Above-normal minimum temperatures are expected across most of the country,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD. This follows a notably warm November, with the national average maximum temperature reaching 29.37°C — nearly 0.6°C higher than the typical 28.75°C for the month.

Fewer Coldwave Days Forecasted

The IMD predicts that there will be fewer coldwave days this winter compared to the usual five to six coldwave days during December to February. This reduction is expected across the cold core zone, which includes northwest, central, east, and northeast India. The forecast suggests two to four fewer coldwave days this year.

A coldwave is defined as a period when the minimum temperature falls below the 10th percentile of daily climatological values, with temperatures dropping below 15°C for three consecutive days.

Why the Milder Winter?

The absence of western disturbances, which typically bring colder air to the region, is largely responsible for the warmer November and milder winter forecast. The IMD anticipates that this trend will continue into the new year.

This forecast signals a departure from the usual harsh winter conditions, offering relief to most regions across the country.

