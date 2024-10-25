Why Is Dhanteras Special? And How It Is Celebrated? – Know Here!

Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik, typically falling in October or November. It serves as the starting point of the Diwali festivities, leading up to the main celebration on Diwali, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival celebrated across India. This auspicious occasion honors Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda and health, and signifies the beginning of the festive Diwali period.

Why is Dhanteras Special?

Dhanteras is considered a highly auspicious day for purchasing valuable items like gold, silver, and other precious metals. It symbolizes wealth and prosperity, as devotees believe that buying these items attracts blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Additionally, this day emphasizes health and well-being by honoring Lord Dhanvantari.

How is Dhanteras Celebrated?

Rituals and Worship: On Dhanteras, people perform rituals to worship Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber (the god of wealth), and Goddess Lakshmi. Offerings include flowers, sweets, and specially prepared dishes that enhance the festive atmosphere.

Cleaning and Decoration: Homes and workplaces are thoroughly cleaned and adorned with rangoli (colorful patterns made with powders or flowers) and torans (decorative garlands), creating a welcoming environment for prosperity.

Buying Precious Items: Many choose to purchase utensils, gold, or silver on this day, as these acquisitions are believed to usher in prosperity and good fortune.

Yam Deepam: In the evening, diyas (lamps) are lit to honor Lord Yama, the god of death. This tradition symbolizes protection against untimely death, adding a profound layer of significance to the celebrations.

Notable Places Celebrating Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated throughout India, but certain places are renowned for their grand festivities and unique traditions. Here are a few notable locations:

Varanasi: Known for its rich cultural heritage, Varanasi illuminates the ghats along the Ganges with diyas, creating a mesmerizing sight as the city buzzes with shopping for gold and silver.

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Varanasi illuminates the ghats along the Ganges with diyas, creating a mesmerizing sight as the city buzzes with shopping for gold and silver. Jaipur: The Pink City celebrates Dhanteras with colorful processions and vibrant market scenes. Shoppers flock to buy precious metals, while local artisans showcase exquisite jewelry.

The Pink City celebrates Dhanteras with colorful processions and vibrant market scenes. Shoppers flock to buy precious metals, while local artisans showcase exquisite jewelry. Mumbai: As the financial capital of India, Mumbai experiences a significant spike in gold and silver purchases. The bustling markets and malls host various cultural events, reflecting the city’s vibrant spirit.

As the financial capital of India, Mumbai experiences a significant spike in gold and silver purchases. The bustling markets and malls host various cultural events, reflecting the city’s vibrant spirit. Delhi: The capital city hosts grand celebrations featuring beautiful decorations, fireworks, and a lively shopping atmosphere. Temples are adorned, and special pujas are conducted, enhancing the festive spirit.

The capital city hosts grand celebrations featuring beautiful decorations, fireworks, and a lively shopping atmosphere. Temples are adorned, and special pujas are conducted, enhancing the festive spirit. Ahmedabad: Known for its enthusiastic celebrations, Ahmedabad witnesses colorful fairs and traditional rituals, with people engaging in the time-honored custom of buying new utensils and jewelry.

Known for its enthusiastic celebrations, Ahmedabad witnesses colorful fairs and traditional rituals, with people engaging in the time-honored custom of buying new utensils and jewelry. Kolkata: The city combines Dhanteras with its rich cultural heritage, featuring elaborate rituals and community celebrations. Temples see an influx of devotees, making it a lively and sacred time.

The city combines Dhanteras with its rich cultural heritage, featuring elaborate rituals and community celebrations. Temples see an influx of devotees, making it a lively and sacred time. Chennai: Celebrated with fervor, Chennai sees a surge in gold and silver purchases, especially at renowned jewelry shops. The city’s temples conduct special pujas, adding to the day’s sanctity.

Celebrated with fervor, Chennai sees a surge in gold and silver purchases, especially at renowned jewelry shops. The city’s temples conduct special pujas, adding to the day’s sanctity. Lucknow: The city of Nawabs celebrates Dhanteras with a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring cultural programs and vibrant decorations.

These cities showcase the diverse traditions associated with Dhanteras while maintaining the essence of worshipping wealth and prosperity.

When Does Dhanteras Mark?

Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik, typically falling in October or November. In 2024, Dhanteras will be observed on October 29.

This day serves as the starting point of the Diwali festivities, leading up to the main celebration on Diwali, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2024: Know The Timing, Magical Rituals To Attract Wealth & Abundance