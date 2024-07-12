Why Is Gahmar Village Considered The Largest In India?

India as a nation is largely reflective of its deep roots in its village and its agricultural lifestyle which subsequently offers a stark contrast to the bustling metropolitan cities. Even though the nation has developed multi folds and the urbanization has taken over large parts across the country, there are still people in large numbers who prefer the tranquil and nature-centric life in villages. Out of the many villages that exist in the country, one village that stands out to be extra-ordinary is Gahmar. The Gahmar village is located in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh and houses a population that exceeds 120,000. This large population is what differentiates Gahmar from all the other villages. The village is popularly known as the largest village in India.



Gahmar is noteworthy not only because of its area but also from the point of view of cultural development. Famous for its largest representation in the Indian army, about twelve thousand people from Gahmar have been in the army, or are in it now, some of them occupy high ranks. This military tradition is hereditary, most families have retired military men and women and juveniles planning to join the army.



Historical significance

Historically, Gahmar’s soldiers have played active roles in pivotal conflicts such as the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, and the Kargil War. The village’s legacy of military service dates back to the Second World War, where many villagers joined the British Army. A stone inscription in Gahmar commemorates these soldiers’ bravery and sacrifice.



Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, Gahmar is about 40 kilometers from the Ghazipur district headquarters. The village was established in 1530 by Kusum Dev Rao at a site known as Sakra Deeh. Gahmar is also home to the revered Kamakhya Devi temple, a major spiritual center for devotees from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.



Living in Gahmar offers a blend of historical richness, cultural heritage, and a serene environment away from the urban rush, making it a unique and noteworthy village in India