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Home > Offbeat News > Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits

Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits

Temple parikrama, or pradakshina, is a sacred Hindu ritual symbolising devotion, humility, and spiritual connection. Discover its meaning, why devotees walk clockwise, and its mental and physical wellness benefits.

Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Image credit: AI
Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Image credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:28 IST

Have you ever noticed devotees in a Hindu temple walking around the sanctum quietly before offering the prayer or right after offering the prayer? This practice is called parikrama or pradakshina, which is far more than a simple stroll around the deity. It’s built on centuries of spiritual thinking, drawn from scripture and handed down through generations of families who’ve grown up visiting these temples.

What Parikrama Actually Means

If we want to understand what Parikrama is? We can simply try to break the word and understand the meaning as “pari”, which means around and “karma”, which means step or movement. If we put the two words together, then it means walking around a sacred space, always clockwise, always keeping the deity or shrine on your right. And that clockwise direction isn’t random either. It’s meant to echo the way celestial bodies move through the sky, syncing the devotee’s own energy with the larger rhythm of the cosmos.

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The Spiritual Logic Behind It

In Hindu thought, the deity at the centre of a temple is considered a concentrated source of divine energy. By walking around it, devotees believe they’re absorbing this energy gradually, layer by layer, much like charging oneself in a spiritual field. The practice is also seen as a way of surrendering the ego — placing the divine at the centre of one’s world, literally and figuratively, rather than oneself.

Why Do People Walk Clockwise Specifically?

The right side in Vedic tradition is associated with auspiciousness and discipline. Keeping the deity to one’s right during parikrama is thought to show reverence, similar to how one would respectfully walk around an elder or a person of high stature. It’s a small physical gesture that reinforces humility.

Health And Mental Benefits

There’s a practical side to parikrama too, beyond just the spiritual one. The slow, repetitive walking has a calming effect on the mind, quieting that constant mental chatter, what wellness circles today would call “walking meditation.” On the physical side, it gives the body some gentle movement after all that standing or sitting through prayers, and the unhurried pace tends to slow your breathing down naturally, which can take the edge off stress and anxiety.

A Practice That Still Holds Meaning

We live in an era where even rituals get rushed through, so parikrama stands out as it’s one of the rare practices that actually asks devotees to pause and slow down on purpose. And maybe that’s the real takeaway: spirituality doesn’t always need grand gestures. Sometimes it’s just about walking, mindfully, around something sacred.

Also Read: World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

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Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits

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Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits
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Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits
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