Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

A heated confrontation between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law erupted into a violent brawl outside the Nashik courthouse, leaving bystanders stunned. The two women, who were present for a court hearing, clashed at the entrance, drawing significant public attention.

What caught people’s attention was the lack of intervention from female police officers and lawyers who witnessed the initial stages of the altercation. Instead of stepping in, they watched the incident unfold.

The intensity of the fight left both groups physically exhausted before others finally intervened, notifying the Sarkarwada police to take control of the situation.

Kalesh b/w Mother-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law Outside Court, Nashik MH

Freestyle Fight Becomes Talk of the Court Premises

The violent incident, which occurred right at the courthouse entrance, quickly became the main topic of discussion throughout the court premises for the rest of the day. A video of the fight shows family members verbally abusing each other while physically clashing, even toppling a nearby scooter during the heated dispute.

Escalation of Family Dispute to Physical Violence

While disagreements between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law are not uncommon, this incident highlighted the potential severity of such conflicts. The brawl broke out during the second court hearing after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

The confrontation involved not only the mother-in-law, Yamuna Yashwant Nikam (58, Pimpalpatti, Jail Road), but also the daughter-in-law’s brother, Deepak Hiraman Salve (37, Dhulgaon, Mahirawani).

Despite bystanders’ efforts to mediate, both parties continued their aggressive behavior, refusing to back down. Eventually, the Sarkarwada police intervened, escorting both groups to the police station. A non-prosecution case was registered, and a memo was issued to the concerned individuals.

Legal Action Taken by Sarkarwada Police

Following the incident, the Sarkarwada police took appropriate action against both parties involved. The brawl served as a stark reminder of how quickly family disputes can escalate into public confrontations, emphasizing the importance of conflict resolution.

