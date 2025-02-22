Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

Despite bystanders' efforts to mediate, both parties continued their aggressive behavior, refusing to back down. Eventually, the Sarkarwada police intervened, escorting both groups to the police station.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Wild Family Brawl Caught On Cam: Mother-In-Law And Daughter-In-Law Fight Outside Nashik Court

Nashik Court


A heated confrontation between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law erupted into a violent brawl outside the Nashik courthouse, leaving bystanders stunned. The two women, who were present for a court hearing, clashed at the entrance, drawing significant public attention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What caught people’s attention was the lack of intervention from female police officers and lawyers who witnessed the initial stages of the altercation. Instead of stepping in, they watched the incident unfold.

The intensity of the fight left both groups physically exhausted before others finally intervened, notifying the Sarkarwada police to take control of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Freestyle Fight Becomes Talk of the Court Premises

The violent incident, which occurred right at the courthouse entrance, quickly became the main topic of discussion throughout the court premises for the rest of the day. A video of the fight shows family members verbally abusing each other while physically clashing, even toppling a nearby scooter during the heated dispute.

Escalation of Family Dispute to Physical Violence

While disagreements between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law are not uncommon, this incident highlighted the potential severity of such conflicts. The brawl broke out during the second court hearing after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

The confrontation involved not only the mother-in-law, Yamuna Yashwant Nikam (58, Pimpalpatti, Jail Road), but also the daughter-in-law’s brother, Deepak Hiraman Salve (37, Dhulgaon, Mahirawani).

Despite bystanders’ efforts to mediate, both parties continued their aggressive behavior, refusing to back down. Eventually, the Sarkarwada police intervened, escorting both groups to the police station. A non-prosecution case was registered, and a memo was issued to the concerned individuals.

Legal Action Taken by Sarkarwada Police

Following the incident, the Sarkarwada police took appropriate action against both parties involved. The brawl served as a stark reminder of how quickly family disputes can escalate into public confrontations, emphasizing the importance of conflict resolution.

ALSO READ: Who is Kash Patel’s Girlfriend? New FBI Director, 44, Is Dating 18 Years Younger Country Singer

Filed under

nashik nashik court fight viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual...

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey...

Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner

Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life...

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Entertainment

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox