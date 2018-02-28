A man in Ghana village has proved that if you have a will, you will surely find a way to reach to your destination. Owura Kwadwo Hottish turned this commonly used phrase into a reality as he started teaching the underprivileged and poor students ICT. Now, you might think what is new in that. Well, for the starters the village where the man teaches is so poor that they cannot even afford computers and the basic amenities for the students. Not getting diverted from his motive, Hottish uses blackboard and chalk to draw MS Word page on the board and explain students with its help.

In the current generation where people are so much caught up in winning a rat race that they actually sometimes forget to enjoy the actual importance of their life. Mostly we meet people who work for themselves and spend their whole life in vain. However, there have been several incidences where we meet people whose only motive in life is to help others by making their life worth living. In today’s world when it is extremely difficult to find people who are ready to give up their life just so they can teach others, a man in Ghana village has proved that if you have a will, you will surely find a way to reach to your destination. Turning this phrase into a reality, Owura Kwadwo Hottish is teaching ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to kids without any computer and draws full MS Word window on the blackboard to enhance their understanding.

While the humans still crib about little things which they don’t have, this man in Ghana village didn’t let technology come in his way and took the matter into his hands. With no technology and basic facilities, the man uses a black board to explain Microsoft Word to the students who have been left unaware for the technological developments. Recently, Owura Kwadwo Hottish took to his Facebook handle and shared a number of photographs stating, “Teaching of ICT in Ghana’s school is very funny. ICT on the board. I love ma students so have to do what will make them understand What am teaching.”

Commenting about his new education venture, Hottish claimed that he uses blackboard and turns it into a computer screen so the students can understand what he is teaching. Speaking about his new way of teaching, he said, “At least to give a picture of what they will see assuming they were behind a computer. I do make sure they understand everything well before they leave the class.” After the posts were shared, the netizens went crazy over the efforts which Hottish is putting to educate the underprivileged people.

