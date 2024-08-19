Woman Ejected From Flight After Assaulting Two Passengers & CISF Constable At Pune Airport

In a shocking incident, a woman travelling on New Delhi bound airplane, was ejected from her flight after assaulting two fellow passengers and a CISF constable at Pune’s Lohegaon Airport.

As per airport authorities, the woman initially attacked a brother and sister who were seated in their assigned seats.

Later, the crew called for CISF assistance, leading constables Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal to respond. However, the woman reacted aggressively. She slapped and bit Constable Reddy when she intervened. Reports TOI.

Following escalation of the situation, CISF officers restrained and removed the woman & her husband from the aircraft. Later, they were handed over to the airport police. Subsequently, a case was lodged against them.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the boarding process. As per CISF officer, the woman appeared to be in significant distress due to a personal emergency.

Talking about the woman, she said ‘She seemed to be in a state of extreme distress due to a personal emergency. After her altercation with the co-passengers, the pilot refused to fly with her, prompting the airline to seek our help as she grew more violent.’

What Happened To the Woman?

According to Senior Inspector Ajay Sankeshwari, the woman later got released, after receiving a notice to join the investigation when summoned.

‘We released her after issuing a notice asking her to join the investigation as required by the investigating officer.’ stated officer.

Further, Sankeshwari also added, that airline staff and CISF officers have provided their statements to the authorities, and the passengers involved have continued their journey to Delhi.

