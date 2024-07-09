Woman Smashes Windshield of Influencer's Car In New Zealand

A road rage incident surfaced in in Rangiora, Waimakariri, New Zealand when a video recorded by a social media influencer, Chantelle Bakerwent viral. The video captured two women who can be seen charging at a car, with one leaping onto the windshield and smashing it.

According to reports, the incident began when a blue Mazda Demio cut off another car behind Mrs. Baker. After narrowly avoiding a crash, Baker slowed down to 40 km/h, only to be tailgated by the aggressive Mazda. “They started to scream at me from their car, trying to indicate [and] use their hands to tell me to pull over so they could go past,” Baker recounted in a video posted to Instagram. “I obviously didn’t. We go a few hundred metres and they decide to throw a rock at my car with my eight-month-old baby asleep in the back seat.”

Determined to get the license plate of the offending vehicle, Mrs. Baker followed the Mazda onto a side road a few minutes later. The chase led them to an area near an old police station, where the shocking confrontation was recorded.

The video shows the two women to be exiting the Mazda and charging towards Mrs. Baker’s car, which she mentioned was borrowed. One of the women then ran up the bonnet and onto the windshield, shattering the glass. This woman then approached the driver’s door and shouted obscenities at Baker, telling her to “f*** off” before returning to the Mazda. Baker then reversed her car and drove away from the scene.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chantelle Baker (@chantellebakernz)

New Zealand Police have been contacted and spoke to the witness; cops said that they are investigating the incident.



Chantelle Baker currently has a followers’ base of 29 thousand 417 on the Instagram platform.

