Woman Ties Saree Pallu To Train Engine’s Front, Performs Dramatic Dance on Tracks- Reel Fever Video Goes Viral, Lust For Views?

A dance reel featuring a woman performing in front of a train engine has sparked a debate on social media over the lengths people may go to for views. In the video, the woman can be seen attaching the end of her saree, pallu, to the front of a train engine before stepping ahead to perform. The unusual stunt has since gone viral, with viewers questioning the risks involved in creating social-media content around railway tracks and trains.

Saree Pallu Attached to Train Engine

Unlike the familiar visual of a saree pallu being held by a hero during a film song, the woman in this clip appears to have taken the idea in a far more dangerous direction. Wearing sunglasses, she stands near the railway track and begins dancing while singing along to the music. The saree remains attached to the front of the engine as she gestures repeatedly towards the train. The video was shared on X by The Nalanda Index, after which it gained attention across social media platforms.

रील बनाने की होड़ लोगों को सिर्फ मानसिक रूप से ही नहीं, बल्कि सामाजिक रूप से भी दिवालिया बना रही है।

कुछ लाइक्स और व्यूज़ के लिए लोग अपनी समझ, शर्म और जिम्मेदारी तक दांव पर लगाने लगे हैं। कभी-कभी लगता है, कैमरा चालू होते ही इंसानियत बंद हो जाती है। 📱🎥 pic.twitter.com/twWXJ8n5hm — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) October 1, 2026

Reel Sparks Online Debate

The clip has prompted mixed reactions online. While some users focused on the unusual nature of the performance, others questioned the safety implications of filming such a stunt near railway tracks. The incident has also revived concerns over social-media users taking increasingly risky steps to create eye-catching reels and attract views and engagement.

Earlier Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

This is not the first time that videos involving dangerous stunts around railway tracks or trains have circulated online. Similar incidents have previously attracted attention and, in some cases, raised questions about railway safety and responsible social-media behaviour. While viral reels can bring quick attention to creators, railway tracks and trains present obvious physical hazards. The latest video has therefore become another talking point in the wider debate over whether the pursuit of viral content is encouraging people to take unnecessary risks.

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