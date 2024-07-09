Woman’s Social Media Post Sparks Debate On Quality Of Life In India vs. The US

A recent social media post by Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi has sparked a lively debate about the quality of life in India compared to the United States. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sodhi shared her insights and observations from living in both countries, challenging common perceptions about what constitutes a luxurious lifestyle.

Initially, Sodhi believed that conveniences such as home delivery of groceries and affordable domestic help made life in India feel luxurious. However, after spending some time in the United States, her perspective shifted. She realized that more fundamental factors like clean air and well-maintained roads play a crucial role in determining the quality of life.

“Day 11 today in the US and here’s a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody’s opinion triggers you that’s a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy.” Sodhi wrote on X.

She continued,”So the thought is – I’ve always felt how luxurious life in India can be with: quick food deliveries, 10min grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that’s super basic. It’s clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads.”

Sodhi pointed out that with clean air and safe roads, there is less need for quick delivery services. “And the real luxury is central air conditioning instead of dying in 45C without any electricity on some days, freedom to wear what you want to be comfortable instead of men ogling at you. Because things that have made me happy in the past few days apart from family time are morning walks, good air, green pastures, seeing sunrise and sunset, sound of birds instead of honking.”

Reflecting on her evolving understanding of luxury, she concluded, “perhaps it’s my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed. I don’t know if I’ll ever attain any of the above. But it’s definitely a thought in my head.”

Since being posted, her thoughts have resonated with many, garnering over 500,000 views and 3,000 likes on the platform.

Also read: YouTube’s 2024 Culture & Trends Report Highlights Rise of Content-Creators

One user commented, “100 percent agree. It takes courage to voice this opinion. Civic sense is a highly under rated attribute,”

Another user, sharing their experience, wrote, “Living in Melbourne for 15 years and temporarily moved to Mumbai and I could see the difference clearly. You are 100% correct. We hardly had food deliveries in Melbourne but everyday in Mumbai because of pollution, traffic etc.”

A third user added, “Villages of India also offer you such a peaceful and healthy environment… Farmers of India are no less than living in US or Melbourne the only drawback- u can’t get food delivered online & obviously not a high package microsoft job.”

Another user pointed out, “You can get such life if you move 50 kms away from any city in India,”

Yet another remarked, “Both places have their plus and minus. You usually cannot have everything in one place”

A different perspective was shared by someone who said, “Really depends from person to person and how you define the quality of life. Having lived in Bangalore and also getting a taste of life abroad, and talking to people who live abroad, things are not as rosy as it seems on the paper.”