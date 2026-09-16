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Home > Offbeat News > Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Two unverified videos purportedly showing women bathing in the Ganga have gone viral on social media, sparking debate over their authenticity.

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-16 20:47 IST

Two videos purportedly showing women bathing in the Ganga have surfaced on social media, triggering discussion and speculation over their authenticity. The origin and date of the videos could not be independently verified, and no person has publicly claimed responsibility for recording or uploading them.

Two Similar Videos Spark Questions

In one of the videos, a woman appears to be bathing in the river while wearing what appears to be innerwear. In another video, a woman is seen wearing a salwar suit while taking a dip in the Ganga, reprots AajTak. A man can also be seen entering the river in the footage. The similarities between the two clips, including the setting and activities shown, have prompted questions among social media users about whether the videos are genuine. However, there is currently no verified information establishing where or when the videos were recorded.

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Social Media Debate Over Authenticity

The clips have sparked a debate online, with users discussing whether the footage has been altered or manipulated. Some have raised the possibility that the videos could have been digitally edited or generated using artificial intelligence. At present, however, there is no independent confirmation that the footage was created or modified using AI. Without the original files, metadata or confirmation from a credible source, the authenticity of the videos cannot be established.

AI-Generated Fake Videos Raise Concerns

The circulation of unverified videos is not new, particularly with the growing availability of AI-based image and video-generation tools. Digitally manipulated content can make it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine footage from altered or synthetic material. Experts and authorities have repeatedly advised social media users to verify the source of viral content before sharing it. In this case, the identities of the women, the location and timing of the recordings, and the circumstances in which the videos were made remain unconfirmed.
Also Read: Pakistani Naval Ship Collides With Indian Vessel During North Arabian Sea Surveillance: What Triggered The Incident?

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Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate
Tags: AI manipulated videoAI-generated videofake viral videoGanga river viral videoGanga viral videoGanga viral videosviral videos social mediawomen bathing in Ganga videowomen bathing video

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