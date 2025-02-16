Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Wordle Answer For February 16, 2025: Hints, Clues, And Today’s Solution Revealed

Wordle Answer For February 16, 2025: Hints, Clues, And Today’s Solution Revealed

Today’s Wordle answer is ‘SUAVE’! Struggled to solve it? Check out the hints and clues for February 16, 2025, along with details on Wordle’s growing popularity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Wordle Answer For February 16, 2025: Hints, Clues, And Today’s Solution Revealed


Wordle, the widely popular word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, continues to challenge players worldwide with its daily five-letter word guessing challenge. Today’s puzzle, hosted by The New York Times, left many players struggling to crack the code. If you’re still trying to solve it, here are some helpful clues before we reveal the answer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wordle Hints and Clues for February 16, 2025

  1. The word does not contain any repeated letters.
  2. It includes three vowels.
  3. It begins with the letter S.
  4. It can refer to an inexpensive shampoo brand.
  5. It is also used to describe someone charming and elegant.

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is ‘SUAVE’.

The Story Behind Wordle’s Popularity

Originally created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. Its simple yet addictive format—allowing players to guess a five-letter word in six tries—attracted millions of daily players. The game’s popularity led to spin-offs like Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle, adding new twists to the word-guessing challenge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As Wordle’s success grew, The New York Times acquired it in February 2022, making it an integral part of its online games section. Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, played a major role in boosting Wordle’s popularity, with players sharing strategies and livestreaming their daily attempts.

Where and How to Play Wordle

Wordle remains exclusive to The New York Times Games website and is not available as an app. The game remains ad-free, ensuring an uninterrupted experience for players focused on maintaining their winning streaks.

The game’s mechanics are simple:

  • Gray tiles indicate letters that are not in the word.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but placed in the wrong spot.
  • Green tiles confirm the correct letter in the right position.

Today’s challenge may have been tricky, but Wordle fans are already gearing up for tomorrow’s puzzle. Stay tuned for more hints and solutions!

Filed under

today’s Wordle solution Wordle answer February 16 Wordle hints and clues

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On...

UK Positions Itself As Key Link Between Europe And Trump’s US Amid Ukraine Talks

UK Positions Itself As Key Link Between Europe And Trump’s US Amid Ukraine Talks

Most Delhi Stampede Victims Had Chest, Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Suspected: RML Hospital Sources

Most Delhi Stampede Victims Had Chest, Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Suspected: RML Hospital Sources

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’

South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

Entertainment

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox