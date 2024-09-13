Home
Work Life Balance: Survey Claims 47% GenZs Choose To Leave Jobs In 2 Years

Work Life Balance: Survey Claims 47% GenZs Choose To Leave Jobs In 2 Years

A recent survey reveals that 47% of Generation Z professionals are considering leaving their jobs within the next two years, with many placing a high priority on work-life balance when evaluating potential employers.

The report, titled “Gen Z at Workplace,” is based on insights from over 5,350 Gen Z individuals and 500 HR professionals, gathered by Unstop—a platform focused on talent engagement and recruitment for students and recent graduates.

The study highlights significant concerns among Gen Z professionals, with 51% currently fearing job loss and 40% anxious about securing positions in their chosen fields. Despite these concerns, the report finds that Gen Z professionals have clear career priorities. According to the findings, 77% prioritize job roles and company reputation over financial compensation, and 43% seek opportunities for hands-on experience and career growth. Notably, 72% of Gen Z respondents view job satisfaction as more important than salary.

The survey also uncovered a gap between Gen Z’s motivations and the perceptions of HR professionals. While 78% of Gen Z employees change jobs for career advancement, 71% of HR professionals mistakenly believe that higher pay is the primary motivator. In reality, only 25% of Gen Z professionals list salary as their main reason for job switching.

Work-life balance emerges as a critical factor for Gen Z, with 47% of respondents citing it as a key consideration when assessing potential employers. Gen Z values efficient completion of routine tasks, skill development, and productivity without excessive stress.

The report emphasizes that Gen Z values both career progression and a supportive work culture. While 44% of recruiters think Gen Z prioritizes company culture over career advancement, the reality is that this generation seeks a balance of both, with a strong focus on professional and personal growth opportunities.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, commented on the findings, stating, “For the youngest generation in the workforce, work isn’t just about a regular paycheck; it needs to integrate seamlessly into various aspects of their lives. Gen Z is reminding us that work should complement life, not dominate it. Employers who adapt to these evolving expectations will attract the new generation of talent.”

