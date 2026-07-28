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Home > Offbeat News > World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

World ORS Day 2026 highlights how Oral Rehydration Solution prevents dehydration during diarrhoea, explains the correct ORS dosage for children, home preparation, and warning signs that require immediate medical attention.

How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Image Credit: AI
How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 16:43 IST

Every July 29, the world quietly marks ORS Day, a nod to what might be modern medicine’s most unassuming lifesaver. Oral Rehydration Solution is nothing fancy: just clean water, sugar, and salt mixed in the right amounts. And yet since the 1970s, this simple formula has kept millions of children from dying of dehydration caused by diarrhoea. The credit goes back to Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, an Indian doctor who first put it to use treating cholera patients in refugee camps during the 1971 war. Years later, in 2001, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics set aside this day specifically because diarrhoea still kills far too many children under five, deaths that, in most cases, didn’t need to happen.

What Does ORS Actually Do?

Diarrhoea does more than just flush water out of the body as it takes sodium, potassium, and other electrolytes with it, the very things your organs need to function. ORS puts both back in, and in the correct ratio, which lets the intestine keep absorbing fluid even while it’s inflamed. That’s exactly why it outperforms plain water or juice, neither of which can replace the lost salts.

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How Much Should Children Drink?

Paediatricians usually advise small sips given often, rather than making a child gulp down a large amount at once, as an upset gut tends to reject that. As a general rule of thumb: kids under two might need about 50-100 ml after each loose motion, while those between two and ten may require somewhere around 100-200 ml. Older kids and adults can simply drink as much as feels comfortable after each episode. But since this can shift depending on the child’s weight and how dehydrated they already are, it’s worth checking with a doctor if things don’t improve.

Making It At Home

The WHO’s standard recipe calls for six level teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt, stirred into a litre of water that’s been boiled and cooled. Getting the measurements right actually matters, as too much of either sugar or salt can make dehydration worse instead of better. That’s part of why doctors tend to recommend sticking to pre-measured, packaged ORS sachets rather than mixing it yourself.

When To See A Doctor Immediately?

Some warning signs shouldn’t wait for a home remedy to work. If a child’s eyes look sunken, they seem unusually drowsy, refuse fluids altogether, haven’t passed urine in hours, show blood in their stool, are running a high fever, or keep vomiting, then it’s time to head to a hospital. At that point, dehydration has likely gone beyond what can be managed at home.

Also Read: Food Combos to Avoid: Which Foods Should Not Be Eaten with Mutton? Nutritionists and Ayurveda Experts Explain Why

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World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

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World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know
World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know
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