Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
World’s Biggest Crocodile In Captivity, Cassius, Bids Farewell

The iconic Cassius, the world’s largest crocodile in captivity, has died at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia. Measuring nearly 5.5 meters (18 feet) in length and weighing close to one tonne, Cassius was believed to be at least 110 years old, though his exact age remained uncertain.

A Life Spent in Sanctuary

Captured in the 1980s from Australia’s Northern Territory, Cassius had been a resident of the sanctuary located on an island off Queensland’s coast for decades. In 2011, he was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest crocodile in captivity, a title that showcased his extraordinary size and presence.

A Cherished Member of the Family

The Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat expressed deep sorrow in a social media post, describing Cassius as “our beloved mate” and “a cherished member of our family.” Known for his fierce reputation in the wild—where he was notorious for hunting cattle and damaging boat propellers—Cassius had a storied life before being captured.

George Craig, the founder of the habitat, acquired Cassius in 1987. The habitat noted that the crocodile “brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years.”

Decline in Health

The sanctuary shared that George Craig recently relocated to Cairns, and shortly after, Cassius’s health began to decline. “He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild croc,” the post stated.

In closing, the habitat expressed gratitude to all who visited Cassius throughout his life, stating that the site may be operating “in a limited capacity over the next few days” as they mourn the loss of this remarkable creature.

