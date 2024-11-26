Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
World’s Oldest Man, John Tinniswood, Passes Away at 112; Title Now Held by Japan’s Fusa Tatsumi

Born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, Tinniswood lived through two World Wars, the sinking of the Titanic, and numerous other historic events.

John Tinniswood, world’s oldest man, died at the age of 112. He reportedly died on Sunday at the Hollies rest home in Southport, northwest England, but surrounded by music and love from his family.

Born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, Tinniswood lived through two World Wars, the sinking of the Titanic, and numerous other historic events. He became the world’s oldest living man in April 2023 following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela.

Tinniswood attributed his extraordinary longevity to “pure luck,” though he stressed moderation in life. “If you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually,” he often said. Despite his age, he remained engaged with the world, keeping up with current events and managing his own finances.

Tinniswood served in the Royal Army Pay Corps during World War II and managed finances, organized food supplies, and helped to locate stranded soldiers. He was a survivor of World War II and would be recognized as the world’s oldest surviving male veteran of the war. He worked as an accountant for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972.

He was married to his wife, Blodwen, in 1942, and they had one daughter, Susan. They spent 44 years together before Blodwen died in 1986. Tinniswood is survived by his daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Tinniswood reflected on his life, saying: “Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone.

Although Tinniswood was a record-holder in being at an advanced age, the title of the oldest authenticated man in history goes to Jiroemon Kimura of Japan, who died at 116. The world’s oldest living person is Tomiko Itooka, 112, also of Japan.

