Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

World’s Richest Families 2024: Waltons Top With $432.4 Bn, Ambanis At No. 8

"The Waltons of Walmart have reclaimed their position as the world’s wealthiest family in 2024, with a staggering $432.4 billion fortune, driven by the impressive rise in Walmart’s stock value. The Ambani family from India ranks 8th with a wealth of $99.6 billion.

World’s Richest Families 2024: Waltons Top With $432.4 Bn, Ambanis At No. 8

The Waltons of Walmart have reclaimed the top position in the 2024 list of the world’s wealthiest families, with a net worth of $432.4 billion. Their fortune surpasses that of Elon Musk and even the combined wealth of many Middle Eastern royal families. Walmart’s outstanding performance in the stock market, with an 80% increase in shares as of December 10, significantly contributed to this growth, adding $172.7 billion to the Waltons’ wealth. This means they accumulated an extraordinary $473.2 million per day, or $328,577 per minute.

From India, the Ambani family ranks 8th with a wealth of $99.6 billion, while the Mistry family, associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, secures 23rd place with a fortune of $41.4 billion.

In the broader rankings, the top five wealthiest families are:

  1. The Waltons of Walmart (US): With a fortune of $432.4 billion, they hold a 46% stake in Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue, which generated $648.1 billion in its most recent fiscal year.
  2. The Al Nahyan family (UAE): The ruling family of the UAE, valued at $323.9 billion, takes second place. The family has governed the oil-rich region for decades, with companies linked to them controlling over 65% of the Abu Dhabi stock index.
  3. The Al Thani family (Qatar): This royal family, worth $172.9 billion, ranks third. Their wealth primarily stems from Qatar’s vast gas fields and oil reserves. They also own foreign assets, including properties in London and the luxury brand Valentino.
  4. The Hermes family (France): With a net worth of $170.6 billion, the family behind the luxury goods brand Hermes, spanning six generations, holds the fourth spot.
  5. The Koch family (US): The Koch family, with a fortune of $148.5 billion, occupies fifth place, with three generations involved in the oil industry.

The Ambanis and the Mistrys represent India’s presence on the list, with the Ambanis rising to the top 10 for the first time.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem Codes for December 14, 2024; Unlock Free Rewards

Filed under

World's Richest Families 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out...

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox