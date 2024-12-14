World’s Richest Families 2024: Waltons Top With $432.4 Bn, Ambanis At No. 8

The Waltons of Walmart have reclaimed the top position in the 2024 list of the world’s wealthiest families, with a net worth of $432.4 billion. Their fortune surpasses that of Elon Musk and even the combined wealth of many Middle Eastern royal families. Walmart’s outstanding performance in the stock market, with an 80% increase in shares as of December 10, significantly contributed to this growth, adding $172.7 billion to the Waltons’ wealth. This means they accumulated an extraordinary $473.2 million per day, or $328,577 per minute.

From India, the Ambani family ranks 8th with a wealth of $99.6 billion, while the Mistry family, associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, secures 23rd place with a fortune of $41.4 billion.

In the broader rankings, the top five wealthiest families are:

The Waltons of Walmart (US): With a fortune of $432.4 billion, they hold a 46% stake in Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue, which generated $648.1 billion in its most recent fiscal year. The Al Nahyan family (UAE): The ruling family of the UAE, valued at $323.9 billion, takes second place. The family has governed the oil-rich region for decades, with companies linked to them controlling over 65% of the Abu Dhabi stock index. The Al Thani family (Qatar): This royal family, worth $172.9 billion, ranks third. Their wealth primarily stems from Qatar’s vast gas fields and oil reserves. They also own foreign assets, including properties in London and the luxury brand Valentino. The Hermes family (France): With a net worth of $170.6 billion, the family behind the luxury goods brand Hermes, spanning six generations, holds the fourth spot. The Koch family (US): The Koch family, with a fortune of $148.5 billion, occupies fifth place, with three generations involved in the oil industry.

The Ambanis and the Mistrys represent India’s presence on the list, with the Ambanis rising to the top 10 for the first time.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem Codes for December 14, 2024; Unlock Free Rewards