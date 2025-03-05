Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • ‘Worst Timing Ever’: Mother-In-Law Announces Pregnancy On Grandkid’s Gender Reveal Party

‘Worst Timing Ever’: Mother-In-Law Announces Pregnancy On Grandkid’s Gender Reveal Party

A woman has gone viral for an unexpected and poorly timed announcement that left social media users outraged. During her son and daughter-in-law’s gender reveal party, she chose to reveal her own pregnancy, overshadowing the couple’s special moment.

‘Worst Timing Ever’: Mother-In-Law Announces Pregnancy On Grandkid’s Gender Reveal Party

A woman has gone viral for an unexpected and poorly timed announcement that left social media users outraged.


A woman has gone viral for an unexpected and poorly timed announcement that left social media users outraged. During her son and daughter-in-law’s gender reveal party, she chose to reveal her own pregnancy, overshadowing the couple’s special moment. The incident, captured on video, has sparked a wave of criticism online.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Celebration Takes an Unexpected Turn

The viral video begins with a joyful couple eagerly awaiting the revelation of their unborn child’s gender. The event was supposed to be a heartwarming celebration with family and friends gathered to witness the big moment. However, the excitement was quickly interrupted when the woman, who happens to be the expectant baby’s future grandmother, decided to announce that she was also pregnant. Her revelation took center stage, leaving the couple stunned and visibly upset.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Happiest (@gohappiest)

Family Reacts with Disbelief and Frustration

The unexpected announcement was met with immediate frustration from the couple and other family members. Instead of celebrating the gender reveal, attention was abruptly shifted to the woman’s news. Those present were quick to call her out for what they saw as an attempt to steal the spotlight. The couple, in particular, appeared visibly upset, as their special moment was overshadowed by an announcement that could have been made on any other day.

Social Media Backlash

The video, originally shared by the Instagram handle ‘Happiest,’ quickly gained traction online. The post, uploaded four days ago, has amassed over 153K views, with thousands of users expressing their frustration over the woman’s actions. Many users criticized her timing and lack of consideration for the couple’s celebration.

One user commented, “When people think they are the main character.” Another added, “If I were there, I would’ve just said in a neutral tone—Congratulations, now sit down.” Some users also questioned the age factor, with one remarking, “She looks too old to have a baby fr.”

Other comments reflected the widespread frustration, with one person writing, “I wish this is how people reacted in real life, but there’s always an enabler.” Another user said, “Finally, one of these videos is real and they call out the audacity.” Many agreed that the woman’s actions were inappropriate and took away from the couple’s special moment.

Authenticity of the Video Unverified

Despite the viral reaction, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed. While social media users were quick to react with anger and disbelief, news sources, including Times Now, have not verified the details of the video or whether it was staged.

Regardless of its authenticity, the incident has sparked conversations about respect and boundaries during significant life events. Many users pointed out that a gender reveal party is meant to celebrate the expecting parents, and hijacking such a moment for personal announcements is inconsiderate.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Gender Reveal Mother-in-law pregnancy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials

SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials

Trump Tariff War: Dollar Drops to Three-Month Low, Euro Surges as Donald Trump Imposes Fresh Tariffs

Trump Tariff War: Dollar Drops to Three-Month Low, Euro Surges as Donald Trump Imposes Fresh...

“Lesser Sentence Than Minimum Prescribed Under Wildlife Law Sets Dangerous Precedent”: Delhi HC

“Lesser Sentence Than Minimum Prescribed Under Wildlife Law Sets Dangerous Precedent”: Delhi HC

‘DGP’s Daughter Or Not’: Congress MLA Says Law Will Function Impartially For Ranya Rao

‘DGP’s Daughter Or Not’: Congress MLA Says Law Will Function Impartially For Ranya Rao

Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith Supports Team India on ‘Dubai Advantage’ Criticism

Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith Supports Team India on ‘Dubai Advantage’ Criticism

Entertainment

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard