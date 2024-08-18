Young Traffic Hero In Indore: 10-Year-Old Leads Traffic Awareness

A 10-year-old boy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has adopted a unique approach to spreading awareness about traffic rules by singing self-composed songs.

The boy, named Aditya Tiwary, explained that he uses music to convey his message because songs are an effective way to capture attention and spread awareness.

“I have been managing traffic for the past three years. My sister runs a ‘No Smoking’ campaign, and seeing her efforts, I wanted to contribute to my country in my own way. I spread awareness about traffic rules by singing songs that I compose myself. Just as Indore is number one in cleanliness, I want Indore to be number one in following traffic rules. When I grow up, I hope to become a figure who inspires others,” Aditya Tiwary said.

His mother, Sangeeta Tiwari, mentioned that Aditya views his efforts as a way to save lives and combat the city’s challenges, such as pollution and accidents.

MUST READ: 10 Unknown Facts About Blue Whales: Giants Of The Ocean

“Aditya wants to contribute to the nation as a soldier. He enjoys singing, and he dresses up like a soldier while spreading awareness about traffic rules through his songs. He has been doing this since he was seven, performing from Monday to Saturday. I support him fully and accompany him in his efforts,” Sangeeta Tiwari said.

Sumant Singh from the Traffic Police Education Wing noted the significant impact of Aditya’s contributions to traffic safety awareness.

“Aditya has been spreading awareness about traffic rules for the past three years. His contributions have been highly successful. I supervise Aditya while he manages traffic and teach him about safety rules and precautions. He has become a valued member of the traffic fraternity. We have given him the title ‘Traffic Soldier of India.’ He follows all safety protocols, including wearing a jacket, carrying an ID card, nameplate, and whistle,” Sumant Singh said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Celebrating Black Cat Appreciation Day: Unraveling The Mystique And Charm Of Our Feline Friends