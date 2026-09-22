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Home > Offbeat News > Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

Zareen Khan’s sharp response to a photographer at a Mumbai clothing brand launch has gone viral on social media. Here is what happened during the exchange and why the actress told the paparazzi to stay within their limits.

Zareen Khan (Photo: IG)
Zareen Khan (Photo: IG)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 18:28 IST

A video of Zareen Khan confronting photographers at a Mumbai event has resurfaced as a talking point on social media. The incident took place during a clothing brand launch in July, when the actor was showcasing outfits for the cameras. An interaction with one of the photographers quickly turned uncomfortable, prompting Zareen to respond firmly.

The actor was seen posing with a denim jacket and a dress when a photographer reportedly asked her to try the outfit in front of those gathered at the event. Zareen immediately rejected the suggestion before addressing the photographers directly.

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Why Did Zareen Khan Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

In the video, Zareen can be heard responding, “Tum logon ke saamne? Wo nahi ho raha”, making it clear that she was not going to change or try the outfit in front of everyone.

She then appeared visibly upset and told the photographers not to make inappropriate comments around her. “Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab,” she said, while also warning them against what she described as “faltugiri”. The exchange was captured on camera and subsequently circulated widely online.

Several social media users backed Zareen’s response, with the incident prompting renewed discussion around boundaries during celebrity-photographer interactions. However, the available reports identify the remark as coming from a photographer at the event and do not provide further context about the person involved.

Zareen Khan’s Viral Video Sparks Paparazzi Conduct Debate

The incident comes amid wider conversations about how celebrities are approached and photographed at public appearances. Other actors, including Neha Dhupia, have also recently spoken publicly about interactions with photographers and what they consider inappropriate coverage or comments.

Zareen’s response has therefore gained attention beyond the original exchange, particularly because the actor chose to address the comment immediately rather than ignore it.

Who Is Zareen Khan?

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010). She subsequently appeared in films including Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921. Her last reported film appearance was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which premiered on JioHotstar in 2021.

The actor has largely stayed away from the big screen in recent years, making her occasional public appearances and viral moments a subject of social media attention.

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Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?
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Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

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Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?
Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?
Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?
Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?
Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

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