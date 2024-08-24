In a recent interview, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh revealed his admiration for Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, describing him as a role model. Sarabjot, alongside Manu Bhaker, secured a bronze medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024. This was Bhaker’s second bronze of the competition, having previously earned a bronze in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event.

During the interview with PUMA India, Sarabjot shared how he has been inspired by Dikec’s shooting style for years. “I have been watching his (Yusuf’s) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats,” Sarabjot said, highlighting his admiration for Dikec’s technique and longevity in the sport.

Sarabjot also disclosed details about his preparation for the Paris Olympics, mentioning the limited practice time he had with his partner Manu Bhaker. “My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately,” he explained. Their interaction during training was minimal, mainly focused on motivating each other. “Our conversation was usually brief and limited to ‘Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)’. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me,” he added, illustrating their light-hearted camaraderie.

India’s shooting team performed admirably at the Paris Olympics, with Swapnil Kusale also winning a bronze. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal, while Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion in men’s javelin throw, had to settle for silver. In men’s hockey, India emerged victorious over Spain in the bronze medal playoff.

India’s overall medal tally at the Paris Olympics stood at six, narrowly missing out on a seventh due to a controversial disqualification. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before her gold medal bout for being 100 grams over the weight limit, a decision that sparked significant debate. Phogat’s appeal for a joint silver was ultimately denied due to a delayed Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict. Following her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement, a decision that resonated deeply across the country, marking the end of an era for Indian wrestling.

India’s performance at the Paris Olympics has been a mix of triumphs and setbacks, with athletes like Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker shining on the global stage and others facing challenging circumstances.