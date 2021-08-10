Senior AAP leader and Punjab co-in charge Shri Raghav Chadha on Monday expressed the party’s concerns regarding the worsening law and order situation in the state after explosive agents were found in Amritsar. Shri Chadha urged the Punjab Government to take all necessary steps required to protect the peace and harmony of the state in view of reports that have claimed that Pakistan is proliferating explosives and harmful substances into the region. On behalf of the party he demanded strict action against those who have been caught trying to harm the peace and harmony of the state and reinforced that the party and AAP Chief Shri Arvind Kejriwal are trying their level best in order to protect the peace, harmony, brotherhood and unity of Punjab.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab co-in charge Shri Raghav Chadha said, “In the past few days, some incidents have taken place in Punjab making the situation in Punjab very tense. A few days back, we saw that in Mohali, a young person was killed by two men through multiple rounds of gun firing. This incident took place in broad daylight. Today, the Punjab Police’s head held a press conference and gave this information that explosives and ammunition hidden inside lunch boxes and bags have been found in Amritsar. He also informed that it is being estimated that this explosive material was being delivered to Amritsar and other places via drones.”

Shri Chadha said, “This is a very worrisome matter. With full seriousness and responsibility, the Aam Aadmi Party wants to urge the Punjab Police and the Captain Government in Punjab that they should take all possible measures to safeguard the brotherhood, peace, and love within Punjab. In Punjab, the responsibility of law and order is entirely on the state government. It is the responsibility of the Captain Government that unity, love, and peace thrives and continues between the people of Punjab. And that no situation that wedges a divide between the people arises.”

He said, “Our people of Punjab know how to live together with unity, love, and peace. The Punjab government should not allow any such situation to take place in Punjab that disturbs the peace and harmony of Punjab. Along with this, people with anti-nation agendas must be stopped such as the explosive-filled drones that are being estimated to come from Pakistan. The Punjab government should be extremely vigilant and ensure that such plans and attacks are not successful.”

He said, “The Aam Aadmi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Shri Arvind Kejriwal are people who believe in unity, brotherhood, love, and peace. We have always upheld the message of peace and harmony. And once again I would like to make it clear, the Aam Aadmi Party is giving a warning to the Punjab government and the Punjab Police to execute their responsibilities properly. AAP urges them to carry out their responsibilities. The Punjab Government must stop and prevent the crimes and law and order disruption that is taking place in Punjab.”

He said, “Punjab and our people of Punjab want peace. In the recent past, Punjab has witnessed very dark times. Many people and many families have been burnt in the fire of that darkness. The region has been through very difficult times. Keeping those dark times in my mind, I would like to say to the Captain Government that there should be no incidents in our Punjab region that negatively impact the unity, brotherhood, love, and peace of our people.”

Shri Raghav Chadha said, “We, the Aam Aadmi Party, will also take all the possible actions at our level to endure the unity, brotherhood, love, and peace in Punjab. Along with this, we would like to say to the Captain Government that law and order is your responsibility and you must take care of it. You must also ensure that anti-nation entities are not successful in executing their agendas. And that strict action is taken against the people who have been caught for disturbing the law and order.”

He further said, “on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji, I would like to give this message of unity, brotherhood, love, and peace to the people of Punjab. We should live together with love and kindness. No person, party, agency, or anti-nation entity should be able to divide our region under the pretext of religion, caste, or class. Let us stay together with unity, brotherhood, love, and peace.”

