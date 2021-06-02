Salman Pratapgarhi helps an old lady reunite with her family with the help of few youngsters. The young group circulated messages and photographs of her until it reached to their family members.

Millions of people follow Salman Pratapgarhi on social media, as Salman is active in social work, so he also keeps taking help of social media. An old lady Nafeesa Beghum somehow lost her way and reached Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Their family members were searching day and night for the old member of their family since last year but were not able to locate her.

Nafisa Begum, who was a resident of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, had been missing from home for the past one year and was wandering in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. But as soon as Nafisa Begum wandered in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, which is also the home district of Salman Pratapgarhi.

Salman Pratapgarhi with the help of few youngsters started this initiative to reunite the old lady with her family. They started circulating messages and photographs of her until it reached to their family members in Sambhal. Consequently, her son Anwar and Ashfaq reached Pratapgarh to bring her back. It was an emotional moment not only for their family members but for the whole village to see them united again.