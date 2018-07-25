Pakistan today voted to form a new government and as per reports, elections in the four provinces - Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan has just ended and the results for the same will be declared tomorrow. Check the full list of winners from various constituencies of Balochistan in the 2013 Assembly Election here.

The last Balochistan Provincial assembly election was conducted on 11 May in the year 2013 along with other three provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government in Balochistan completed its five-year full term on May 31, 2018.

Balochistan is one of the most dangerous places in terms of bombing and as per reports, more than 29 people have been killed following a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Quetta on July 25, 2018, during the voting process in the province.

And as per reports, the Assembly has 51 directly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly, representing constituencies from each district, while 11 seats are reserved for women and 3 seats for non-Muslim candidates.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Assembly election results will be declared by tomorrow afternoon. Following the assembly elections in the year 2013, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), led by twice Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, managed to form the government with 166 seats out of a total of 342 in the National Assembly.

The list of winners from various constituencies and parties of the 2013 Provincial Assembly elections in Balochistan is given below:

Tahir Mehmood Khan – PML-N (PB 1 Quetta)

Syed Muhammad Raza – MWM (PB-2 Quetta II)

Nawab Muhammad Ayaz Khan Jogzai – PKMAP (PB-3 Quetta III)

Raza Muhammad Barrech – PKMAP (PB-4 Quetta IV)

Nasrullah Khan Zaray – PKMAP (PB-5 Quetta V)

Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar – PKMAP (PB-6 Quetta VI)

Gul Muhammad Khan Dumar – JUI-F (PB-7 Ziarat I)

Agha Syed Liaqat Ali – PKMAP (PB-8 Pishin I)

Abdul Malik – JUI-F (PB-9 Pishin II)

Sardar Ghulam Mutafa Khan Tareen – PKMAP (PB-10 Pishin III)

Doctor Hamid Khan Achakzai – PKMAP (PB-11 KIla Abdullah)

Zmarak Khan – ANP (PB-12 KIla Abdullah II)

Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai – PKMAP (PB-13 KIla Abdullah III)

Sardar Dur Mohammad Nasar – PML-N (PB-14 Loralai I)

Maazullah Musakhel – JUI-F (PB-15 Loralai II)

Obaidullah Jan alias Babat – PKMAP (PB-16 Loralai III)

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran – JUI-F (PB-17 Loralai)

Gulab Khan – JUI-F (PB-18 Zhob I)

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail – PML-Q (PB-19 Zhob II)

Molana Abdul Wasay – JUI-F (PB-20 Kila Saifullah)

Mir Sarfaraz Chakar – Independent (PB-21 Sibi I)

Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal Advocate – PKMAP (PB-22 Sibi II)

Nawabzada Jangez Khan Marri – PML-N (PB-23 Kohlu)

Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti – Independent (PB-24 Dera Bugti)

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali – PML-N (PB-25 Nasirabad I)

Rahat Jamali – PML-N (PB-26 Nasirabad II)

Mir Izhar Hussain Khoso – PML-N (PB-27 Nasirabad III)

Mir Abdul Majid Abro – JQM (PB-28 Nasirabad IV)

Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lehri – PML-N (PB-29 Nasirabad V)

Meer Muhammad Asim Kurd Geelo – PML-Q (PB-30 Kachhi I)

Mir Aamir Khan Rind – Independent (PB-31 Kachhi II)

Nawab Zada Tariq Magsi – Independent (PB-32 Kachhi III)

Sardar Sanaullah Zehri – PML-N (PB-33 Khuzdar I)

Sardar Mohammad Aslam Bezinjo – NP (PB-34 Khuzdar II)

Mohammad Akhtar Mengal – BNP (PB-35 Khuszdar III)

Mir Khalid Hamayoon – NP (PB-36 Kalat I)

Mir Zafarullah Khan Zehri – Independent (PB-37 Kalat II)

Nawab Mohammad Khan Shahwani – NP (PB-38 Mastung)

Amanullah – PML-Q (PB-39 Chagai I)

Muhammad Rahim – Independent (PB-40 Chagai II)

Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezinjo – PML-Q (PB-41 Awaran)

Rahmat Ali – NP (PB-42 Panjgur I)

Haji Muhammad Islam – NP (PB-43 Panjgur II)

Jam Kamal Khan – Independent(PB-44 Lasbela I)

Muhammad Saleh Bhootani – Independent (PB-45 Lasbela II)

Abdul Kareem Nosherwani – PML-Q(PB-46 Kharan I)

Mir Mujeeb Ul Rehman Mohammad Hassani – Independent (PB-47 Kharan II)

Dr. Abdul Malik – NP (PB-48 Kech I)

Muhammed Azeem – NP (PB-49 Kech II)

Akber Askaani PML-N (PB-50 Kech III)

Mir Hammal – BNP (PB-51 Gawadar)

